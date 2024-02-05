Dad’s Army and EastEnders star Ian Lavender has died

Ian Lavender has died at the age of 77

The actor was best known for his work on Dad’s Army, where he played the role of Private Pike.

In his later years, he went on to star in EastEnders as Derek Harkinson.

The actor also enjoyed an illustrious theatre career, starring in performances of everything from Shakespeare to The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

His death was announced via a statement on social media.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the passing of the wonderful, Ian Lavender,” it read.

“In what truly marks the end of an era, Ian was the last surviving member of the Dad’s Army main cast.

“His wonderful performance as Private Frank Pike will live on for decades to come.

“He leaves behind a legacy of laughter enjoyed by millions. We will dedicate this year’s tour to his memory.

“Our thoughts and love are with Ian’s wonderful wife Miki, their family and close friends.”