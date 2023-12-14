Search icon

14th Dec 2023

Dad slammed for trying to change son’s date of birth by claiming he ‘has authority’

Nina McLaughlin

An hour won’t make a difference, right?

A dad has been slammed after he tried to flex his ‘authority’ by trying to change his son’s date of birth.

The man was criticised after ‘lashing out’ at a nurse who didn’t let him change his son’s birth certificate.

His newborn was born at 11.05pm on New Year’s Eve last year, but, when it came to writing out the certificate, he put time of birth as 12.05am on January 1, 2021.

The dad said that “one hour difference wasn’t really a problem”, but the nurse begged to differ.

“I argued with her about it and told her that she was making a huge deal out of it,” he wrote on Reddit.

“Plus 2020 was a s***ty year, I’m glad it’s finally over and I don’t want my son to be associated with it. So adding 2021 would make more sense.

“After she tried to argue with me telling me that what I was doing is considered forgery and would cause a huge issue because it’s not just an hour, I was changing the date as well.

“I told her that I’m his dad so I get a say and take full responsibility for anything that happens later. She lashed out at me and told me that ‘this is not how it works’ and that this form will not be accepted because it contained false information.

“She got more people involved including the paediatrician who disrespected me by raising his voice. I told them that I’m the parent and have the authority.

“They ended up taking the form and didn’t let me fill it out. My wife said that I embarrassed her by making a scene and acting stupid and lashing out.”

