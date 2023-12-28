Dad books six flights to spend Christmas with flight attendant daughter during her shifts

What a lovely gesture

While we’re all thinking of the perfect present to get our loved ones right now (yes, there’s less than a month until Christmas), we’re reminded of an example of one of the most thoughtful gifts ever.

A few years back, a man went viral after he joined his flight attendant daughter on all her flights over the festive period so she didn’t have to spend it alone.

In a Facebook post that has since been shared thousands of times, passenger Mike Levy said he got talking to the man beside him, who told him of his heartwarming plans.

The man, named Hal, revealed the Mr Levy that he had paid for a total of six flights so his daughter Pierce wouldn’t be spending Christmas by herself.

“I had the pleasure of sitting next to Hal on my flight back home,” Mike said in the post that has been shared more than 27,000 times.

“His daughter Pierce was our flight attendant who had to work over Christmas. Hal decided he would spend the holiday with her. So, he is flying on each of her flights today and tomorrow around the country to spend time with his daughter for Christmas.

“What a fantastic father! Wish you both a very Merry Christmas!

Resharing the original post, Pierce said: “Dad’s first trip using his benefits was a success!

“A special thanks to all of the patient, wonderful gate agents around the country and my perfect crew. He made it on every flight and even got first class RSW-DTW (Christmas miracle).

“Shoutout to Mike Levy for being a great first-class passenger & helping us to understand how cool this actually is!”

Talking to ABC News, Mike added, “I thought that it was extremely special of him to do for his daughter so that she didn’t have to spend Christmas Eve alone.”

What an amazing father.