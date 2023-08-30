Cristiano Ronaldo gives up hat-trick penalty to teammate who then misses it

Ronaldo’s act of kindness fired back

Cristiano Ronaldo opted to give up the chance of scoring a hat-trick to allow his teammate to score from the penalty spot.

Ronaldo has been in a rich vein of form of late and scored two goals in Al Nassr’s 4-0 victory against Al Shabab on Tuesday night.

The 38-year-old found the net twice in the first half before setting up Sadio Mane for the third goal just before the break. Sultan Al-Ghannam completed the thumping win by adding a fourth 10 minutes from time.

He could’ve added more to his collection though after Al Nassr were awarded a penalty shortly after the hour mark.

In any usual circumstance, Ronaldo would take the spot kick but despite having the opportunity to take the match ball home, he decided to give the ball to teammate Abdulrahman Ghareeb.

Fans in attendance didn’t seem too best pleased with the decision, especially with Ghareeb struggling for form of late, however Ronaldo and Mane both urged the crowd to support him.

Despite this, Ghareeb couldn’t convert as he watched his effort come off the post before scoring the rebound only for the referee to disallow the goal and give a foul for an infringement in the box.

Al Nassr’s win means they now move to sixth in the table. They face Al Hazm away from home on Saturday.

