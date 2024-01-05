Search icon

News

05th Jan 2024

Couple win £20 million on lottery after working out ‘loophole’ in just three minutes

Nina McLaughlin

An American couple have spoken out after winning £20 million on the lottery

As much as we all think the lottery can just be luck, for some there is a theory around their entries.

However, for Jerry and Marge Selbee from Evart, Michigan, they found a ‘loophole’ that meant they could cheat the system to win even bigger.

The duo had entered the Cash Winfall, which was based in Michigan.

In the game, if the jackpot reached $5 million and no one matched all 6 numbers, the cash would then come down to the winners of the lower tiers.

However, Jerry, who has confessed himself that he is good at maths, realised there was a way to win cash methodically.

“If I played $1100, mathematically I’d have one four-number winner – that’s 1000 bucks,” he said.

“I divided 1100 by six instead of 57, because I did a mental quick dirty, and I come up with 18. So I knew I’d have either 18 or 19 three-number winners, and that’s 50 bucks each.

“At 18, I got $1000 for a four-number winner, and I got 18 three-number winners worth $50 each, so that’s 900 bucks.

“So I got $1100 invested and I’ve got a $1900 return.”

If that sounds like double Dutch to you, then don’t worry because Cash Winfall has since been pulled after authorities realised the loophole existed.

However, for Marge and Jerry, this realisation meant they could exploit the lottery.

In their first go, they bought  $3600 worth of tickets, which translated to $6,300 after they won.

Next time round, they bought $8000 worth of tickets, and once again doubled their investment.

“It is actually just basic arithmetic,” Jerry said.

“It gave you the satisfaction of being successful at something that was worthwhile to not only us personally but to our friends and our family.”

The Selbees even got their friends and family involved in the game.

When the Winfall closed down in Michigan, the Selbees went on to play it in Massachusetts instead.

However, by 2011, the Boston Globe had cottoned onto the trick, and the Winfall closed down in 2012.

By then, though, the Selbees were sweet as they had already profited off their clever mathematics.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Netflix true crime doc that left USA viewers ‘too scared to sleep’ is finally coming to UK this weekend

Netflix true crime doc that left USA viewers ‘too scared to sleep’ is finally coming to UK this weekend

By Stephen Porzio

Waitress rages after tourists leave 10% tip on £570 bill for perfect service

Waitress rages after tourists leave 10% tip on £570 bill for perfect service

By Nina McLaughlin

Manager hit with touchline ban registers as player to swerve decision

Football

Manager hit with touchline ban registers as player to swerve decision

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Vladimir Putin “is lovely” says Elton John’s husband

Music

Vladimir Putin “is lovely” says Elton John’s husband

By JOE

Honda employee of 24 years sums up Brexit in four eloquent, furious words

Brexit

Honda employee of 24 years sums up Brexit in four eloquent, furious words

By Rudi Kinsella

Woman who claims she’s dating ‘hottest man alive’ makes boyfriend go viral

Woman who claims she’s dating ‘hottest man alive’ makes boyfriend go viral

By JOE

BBC One pulls TV schedule as Queen’s doctors say they are ‘concerned for her health’

Balmoral

BBC One pulls TV schedule as Queen’s doctors say they are ‘concerned for her health’

By Steve Hopkins

Man in ‘serious condition’ in hospital after being stabbed at Parklife festival

Crime

Man in ‘serious condition’ in hospital after being stabbed at Parklife festival

By Danny Jones

Serial exposer ‘ran away with hurt pride’ after woman he flashed said penis was ‘smaller than her dogs’

flasher

Serial exposer ‘ran away with hurt pride’ after woman he flashed said penis was ‘smaller than her dogs’

By Steve Hopkins

New images reveal Uranus in all its glory

solar system

New images reveal Uranus in all its glory

By Charlie Herbert

Cristiano Ronaldo snubbed in Team of the Year list but Lionel Messi features

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo snubbed in Team of the Year list but Lionel Messi features

By Callum Boyle

Cannibal disaster thriller based on true story is one of Netflix’s most harrowing films yet

Cannibal disaster thriller based on true story is one of Netflix’s most harrowing films yet

By Nina McLaughlin

Starsky & Hutch star David Soul dies aged 80

david soul

Starsky & Hutch star David Soul dies aged 80

By Charlie Herbert

Zendaya unfollows boyfriend Tom Holland in huge Insta follower cull

Instagram

Zendaya unfollows boyfriend Tom Holland in huge Insta follower cull

By Charlie Herbert

PlayStation Plus drops £120 worth of free games for you to grab right now

PlayStation Plus drops £120 worth of free games for you to grab right now

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Jeff Stelling loses it on Soccer Saturday after Brighton denied blatant penalty

Brighton

Jeff Stelling loses it on Soccer Saturday after Brighton denied blatant penalty

By Lee Costello

Olympics opening ceremony director sacked over Holocaust joke day before Games begin

Director

Olympics opening ceremony director sacked over Holocaust joke day before Games begin

By Danny Jones

Netflix star confirmed to replace Rooney Mara in upcoming Dragon Tattoo sequel

Claire Foy

Netflix star confirmed to replace Rooney Mara in upcoming Dragon Tattoo sequel

By Rory Cashin

Coach company respond after Liverpool fans left ‘stranded’ ahead of Champions League final trip

Champions League

Coach company respond after Liverpool fans left ‘stranded’ ahead of Champions League final trip

By Callum Boyle

A reminder of how many times Floyd Mayweather ‘retired’ from boxing

Conor McGregor

A reminder of how many times Floyd Mayweather ‘retired’ from boxing

By Darragh Murphy

QUIZ: Name all 50 of these 2000s Champions League players – #4

50QQ Champions League

QUIZ: Name all 50 of these 2000s Champions League players – #4

By Simon Lloyd

Load more stories