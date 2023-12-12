Couple miss out on £182m lottery win as ticket payment didn’t go through

A couple were left “absolutely heartbroken” after their lottery ticket payment didn’t go through

The pair missed out on a whopping £182 million jackpot as a result of a lack of funds at the time of purchasing the ticket.

Rachel Kennedy, 19, and Liam McCrohan, 21, are both students from Hertfordshire whose winning numbers came up back in 2021.

Rachel had set up her bank to play the Euromillions with her go-to numbers of 6, 12, 22, 29, 33, 6 and 11.

One day, she got the notification we all want – that her numbers had come up.

She told The Sun: “I went on the app and it said ‘Winning Match’ and I thought ‘Oh my god I’ve won.’

“So I called my boyfriend Liam and my mum into the room and they couldn’t believe it either so I was like ‘oh my god I need to call them’.

“I called the number thinking that I had won £182 million and they said ‘yeah you’ve got the right numbers but you didn’t have the funds in your account for the payment of the ticket so it didn’t actually go through’.

“I was on top of the world when I thought I had won but when I found out I hadn’t, Liam was actually more upset than I was.”

Liam explained his thoughts from the time.

“She was quite relaxed about it but I had kind of spent it in my head already,” he said.

“I was absolutely heartbroken when we heard the man on the phone say we hadn’t actually bought the ticket.

“I was already picturing our dream house and the dream car, I think I was getting a bit carried away to be fair.

“On the app it really made it look like we had won because it comes up in orange and it says winning match.

“When you looked at it and it was her usual numbers it just really looked like she had won and I got a bit carried away.”