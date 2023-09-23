Search icon

23rd Sep 2023

Couple left with eye-watering bill at Gordon Ramsay restaurant after reading menu wrong

Charlie Herbert

One small mistake meant the final total came to over $600.

A couple in America were left with an eye-wateringly expensive bill after making a mistake when reading the menu at one of Gordon Ramsay’s restaurants.

Jeffrey Paige and his girlfriend made a reservation at Gordon Ramsay Steak at Harrah’s, and the Kobe beef caught his eye on the menu.

In particular, Jeffrey was surprised to see that it appeared to be cheaper than the Wagyu, which he had initially planned on having.

The menu said it cost about $35 (£26) for 4oz, compared to about $60 (£43) for 8oz of Wagyu.

“I had never had real deal Kobe,” Jeffrey said.

“It was like nothing else you’ll ever have. Melt in your mouth delicious. We also ordered a couple of sides, appetizers, and my girlfriend had chef Ramsay’s famous beef wellington for the first time ever.”

The mistake? The beef he had ordered was actually £26 per ounce with a minimum order size of 4oz – not £26 for 4 ounces, which online menu says it is.

Therefore, the Triple Seared Japanese A5 cost the couple a staggering $420.

The bill came to a huge $614. Credit: Reddit

It seems like he took it all in good humour though, and was happy to give his hard-earned cash to Chef Ramsay’s establishment.

“All in all an amazing meal and we were glad we could support the restaurant and its staff during these challenging times. And I still couldn’t believe Kobe was cheaper than Wagyu!

“I wish Chef Ramsay was there to come out and call me a donut for f***ing this up lol.

“I enjoyed the hell out of it. No regrets baby!”

He told the Mirror: “The steak and the experience were unforgettable, and if I had to make this blunder at any restaurant in the world, I’m glad it was at Chef Ramsay’s.”

