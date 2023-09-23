Couple left with eye-watering bill at Gordon Ramsay restaurant after reading menu wrong

One small mistake meant the final total came to over $600.

A couple in America were left with an eye-wateringly expensive bill after making a mistake when reading the menu at one of Gordon Ramsay’s restaurants.

Jeffrey Paige and his girlfriend made a reservation at Gordon Ramsay Steak at Harrah’s, and the Kobe beef caught his eye on the menu.

In particular, Jeffrey was surprised to see that it appeared to be cheaper than the Wagyu, which he had initially planned on having.

The menu said it cost about $35 (£26) for 4oz, compared to about $60 (£43) for 8oz of Wagyu.

“I had never had real deal Kobe,” Jeffrey said.

“It was like nothing else you’ll ever have. Melt in your mouth delicious. We also ordered a couple of sides, appetizers, and my girlfriend had chef Ramsay’s famous beef wellington for the first time ever.”

The mistake? The beef he had ordered was actually £26 per ounce with a minimum order size of 4oz – not £26 for 4 ounces, which online menu says it is.

Therefore, the Triple Seared Japanese A5 cost the couple a staggering $420.