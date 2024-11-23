Search icon

23rd Nov 2024

Controlled explosion carried out at London Euston following reports of ‘suspect package’

Charlie Herbert

controlled explosion at london euston

The central London station had been evacuated

Police have confirmed a controlled explosion has been carried out at Euston station following reports of a “suspect package.”

The station had been evacuated on Saturday after a suspicious package was found in the vicinity.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed they were aware of the reports and that police cordons were in place.

The Met said in a post on X at 12:24pm: “We’re aware of reports online about an incident in the vicinity of Euston Station.

“Police cordons are in place as a precaution while officers investigate a suspect package.”

In a post less than 20 minutes later, the force confirmed the cordons had been lifted after a “controlled explosion” was carried out by specialist officers.

It is not yet clear if the suspicious package was a legitimate threat to the public.

The incident comes a day after the South Terminal at Gatwick Airport was evacuated because of a “security incident.”

The building was closed to new passengers for more than four hours, before re-opening at around 3pm after a security alert was cleared by police.

The Met announced later on Friday afternoon they had concluded their investigation, adding: “Officers from the EOD team made the package safe, and the airport has been handed back to its operator.

“Two people who were detained while inquiries were ongoing have been allowed to continue their journeys.”

