22nd Nov 2024

Gatwick Airport evacuates large part of terminal due to security incident

Zoe Hodges

The incident is said to be ‘ongoing’

A large section of Gatwick Airport’s South Terminal has been evacuated following a ‘security incident’.

The airport says it is investigating and that the incident is ‘ongoing’.

In a statement published on social media platform X, it said: “Safety and security of our passengers and staff remains our top priority.

“We are working hard to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”

In an update issued by Sussex Police, they confirmed that Explosive disposal team deployed to airport ‘as precaution’.

The statement read: “Police were called to the South Terminal at Gatwick Airport at 8.20am on Friday following the discovery of a suspected prohibited item in luggage.

“To ensure the safety of the public, staff and other airport users, a security cordon has been put in place whilst the matter is dealt with.

“This is causing significant disruption and some roads around the South Terminal have been closed. We’d advise the public to avoid the area where possible.”

Railway services are also not stopping at Gatwick Airport station until further notice.

Gatwick Express confirmed its trains were not calling at Gatwick Airport.

In a statement they said: “Gatwick Airport will not be served until further notice. This is due to the police and emergency services dealing with an incident at the airport.

“At present, the station and airport are being evacuated whilst the police are dealing with an incident. We would recommend delaying your journey until later this morning.”

Local buses are also affected as they are unable to run to the airport.

The North Terminal remains unaffected by the incident.

More to follow.

Gatwick Airport

