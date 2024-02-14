Search icon

News

14th Feb 2024

Common Irish first name is the most mispronounced in the world

Joseph Loftus

Outside of the Emerald Isle, English speaking folk really struggle with many of our most beautiful names.

Names like Ruari, Aoibheann, Saoirse, and Cliodhna see many English minds implode with confusion.

Even names like Paraic, Daithi, Cathal, and Aine can bring the smartest New Yorker to tears of obscurity.

But believe it or not, the name which is most mispronounced across the world isn’t Aoife or Eithne or Siobhan. Nor is it Niamh or Sile or Blaithnaid. But Sean.

Sean is the most mispronounced in the world.

Yes that’s right, after a study was conducted by WordFinderX, who analysed data from Forvo, a website that helps people learn to pronounce words by providing them with playable audio clips, they found that Sean was the name which had been searched the most.

Sean was entered into Forvo an unbelievable one million times, making it the most requested name on Forvo by around 200,000 listens.

In second place was the Basque name Xuxa, pronounced “Shoo-shuh”, which was entered into the site 802,000 times.

In third place with 696,000 listens was the Latin name Victoria, while the Spanish name Francisco and the Greek name Plato rounded out the top five most mispronounced monikers.

Not sure how you mispronounce Francisco or Victoria… Or Sean for that matter. It’s really not that hard.

And if there are any readers out there who are unable to pronounce Sean correctly then we would advise you to seek help immediately.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

PlayStation 6 is coming sooner than we thought after Sony make shock announcement

PlayStation

PlayStation 6 is coming sooner than we thought after Sony make shock announcement

By Nina McLaughlin

Rod Stewart slams ‘ginger b*llocks’ Ed Sheeran and says his music won’t stand the test of time

Ed Sheeran

Rod Stewart slams ‘ginger b*llocks’ Ed Sheeran and says his music won’t stand the test of time

By Charlie Herbert

Blackpool and Preston have been named the UK’s top ‘most romantic’ locations for a getaway

Blackpool and Preston have been named the UK’s top ‘most romantic’ locations for a getaway

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Radio legend Steve Wright has died aged 69

Radio legend Steve Wright has died aged 69

By Nina McLaughlin

Inside ‘eerie’ block of flats where around 20,000 crammed into one building

Inside ‘eerie’ block of flats where around 20,000 crammed into one building

By Nina McLaughlin

Viewers stunned as actual Neil the Baby from Gavin & Stacey auditions for The Voice

Viewers stunned as actual Neil the Baby from Gavin & Stacey auditions for The Voice

By Charlie Herbert

Sven Goran-Eriksson to manage Liverpool in charity match

Football

Sven Goran-Eriksson to manage Liverpool in charity match

By Callum Boyle

‘I returned home to find someone parked in my driveway – so I ruined their weekend’

Driving

‘I returned home to find someone parked in my driveway – so I ruined their weekend’

By Charlie Herbert

Taylor Swift’s screentime for Super Bowl has been revealed following viewer complaints

American Football

Taylor Swift’s screentime for Super Bowl has been revealed following viewer complaints

By Charlie Herbert

Deadpool & Wolverine trailer smashes world record

Deadpool

Deadpool & Wolverine trailer smashes world record

By Charlie Herbert

New Suits series casts major new star

stephen amell

New Suits series casts major new star

By Charlie Herbert

Kanye West claims he was on the verge of bankruptcy

Kanye West

Kanye West claims he was on the verge of bankruptcy

By Charlie Herbert

Crystal Palace fail in attempt to poach high-flying Championship manager

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace fail in attempt to poach high-flying Championship manager

By Callum Boyle

Radio legend Steve Wright has died aged 69

Radio legend Steve Wright has died aged 69

By Nina McLaughlin

Resurfaced clip shows moment James Corden was told Mathew Horne refused interview with him

Gavin & Stacey

Resurfaced clip shows moment James Corden was told Mathew Horne refused interview with him

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

All the movies and shows blocked on Netflix UK’s ad tier

Netflix

All the movies and shows blocked on Netflix UK’s ad tier

By Charlie Herbert

Bernie Ecclestone calls for Christian Horner to resign 

Bernie Ecclestone

Bernie Ecclestone calls for Christian Horner to resign 

By Callum Boyle

Sir Jim Ratcliffe receives Premier League approval to buy £1.3bn stake in Man United

Football

Sir Jim Ratcliffe receives Premier League approval to buy £1.3bn stake in Man United

By Callum Boyle

Fans are only just learning why no team has ‘London’ in its name

Football

Fans are only just learning why no team has ‘London’ in its name

By Callum Boyle

Inside ‘eerie’ block of flats where around 20,000 crammed into one building

Inside ‘eerie’ block of flats where around 20,000 crammed into one building

By Nina McLaughlin

MMA’s ‘biggest mismatch’ stopped by ref in first round

Fighting

MMA’s ‘biggest mismatch’ stopped by ref in first round

By JOE

Load more stories