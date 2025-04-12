Chinese restaurant shut down after street pigeons sold as ‘roasted duck’

Feeling a bit queasy writing this.

A Chinese restaurant has been shut down after it was discovered that street pigeons were being sold as the “roasted duck.”

The Jin Gu restaurant in Madrid has been placed under investigation after a police raid found it to be in violation of several health and safety regulations.

Footage from the raid reveals bowls full of plucked and cooked pigeon.

Police also found some less-than-desirable-looking strips of meat hanging from a clothes horse, along with numerous cockroaches and rat traps dotted around the kitchen.

They also confirmed that the cookware was rusted and they could not see any thermometres for taking the temperature of storage facilities.

According to local media, unlabelled and undated meat and fish were being kept in freezers that did not work.

Police also found sea cucumbers, which are highly illegal under marine laws.

The owners of the restaurant, located in the Usera district of Madrid, have been placed under investigation and could potentially be charged with public health crimes as well as animal cruelty and consumer violation charges.

Of course in certain parts of the world and more high-class establishments, pigeon is a delicacy, however, it is hard to imagine that locals will be too pleased with the recent news.

Not to mention that street pigeons carry several diseases, which could be harmful to customers.