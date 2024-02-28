Search icon

News

28th Feb 2024

‘Childless’ man finds out he has over 30 children

JOE

His biological children continue to come forward

Peter Ellenstein, 62, was a man who had accepted that he likely would never have any children of his own.

However, when a woman named Rachel contacted him online in 2017 claiming to be his biological daughter, he would soon realise that was about to change.

“Hi Peter. I am messaging you under very strange circumstances,” Rachel wrote in the Facebook message.

“This is a very sensitive subject… but to give you a bit of my background, I was born in 1994 due to in-vitro fertilisation. The reason I am messaging you is that I believe you may have been the donor.”

This would be the start of a huge revelation for Peter, who would come to learn that his means of raising money decades prior had huge consequences.

In the 1980s and 90s, he was a sperm donor to raise money to start a theatre company in the United States.

Peter, after making his deposits at his local sperm bank, carried on with his life none the wiser until that fateful day in 2017 when Rachel messaged him.

Similar to the plot of Delivery Man, where Vince Vaughn plays a delivery man named David who returns from work to find a lawyer representing a sperm bank where he gave 693 donations and earned a sum of $24,255 during his student years.

In the film, the lawyer tells him that the clinic gave his samples to women in the clinic and that he has fathered 533 children.

“I was so shocked it was like a bolt from the blue – I held it out for a friend to read, who couldn’t believe it either. I messaged my then wife and siblings about it, who wondered if it could be a scam,” Peter told The Sun.

“But it wasn’t. I messaged Rachel back and we arranged to meet later that night, and it was amazing. 

“We hugged each other and cried, but we hit it off instantly and ending up talking until the early hours of the morning.”

With his daughter’s help, they were able to locate more children born from Peter’s donations, a list which seemed to get longer and longer, recently reaching 37 offspring.

“I met up three weeks later with Rachel again, and she had a list of another 11 children that she had found,” he told the outlet.

“Then I went on a genealogy site and I was finding another one each month and began reaching out to them.”

The new father has since met with 34 of the 37 children his sperm was used to create and says meeting them is the best thing that has ever happened to him.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

‘I’m a primary school teacher and we hate loads of things you buy your kids’

Education

‘I’m a primary school teacher and we hate loads of things you buy your kids’

By Ryan Price

Huge debate sparked after woman says she doesn’t wash her chicken before cooking

Chicken

Huge debate sparked after woman says she doesn’t wash her chicken before cooking

By Charlie Herbert

Player had year long Chelsea trial because ‘he kept turning up and nobody said anything’

Chelsea

Player had year long Chelsea trial because ‘he kept turning up and nobody said anything’

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Dog owners warned to look out for symptoms of deadly disease as cases rise in UK

Alabama Rot

Dog owners warned to look out for symptoms of deadly disease as cases rise in UK

By Ryan Price

Good Time actor Buddy Duress dead at 38

Good Time actor Buddy Duress dead at 38

By Joseph Loftus

PoliticsJOE PMQs live blog: Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer face off

keir starmer

PoliticsJOE PMQs live blog: Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer face off

By Charlie Herbert

Kate Middleton health update issued as Prince William pulls out of event

Kate Middleton health update issued as Prince William pulls out of event

By Nina McLaughlin

Bizarre Kate Middleton conspiracy theories explode online as Royal not seen for months

Kate Middleton

Bizarre Kate Middleton conspiracy theories explode online as Royal not seen for months

By Ryan Price

Forrest Gump actor Gary Sinise’s son Mac dies aged 33 of rare cancer

Forrest Gump actor Gary Sinise’s son Mac dies aged 33 of rare cancer

By Nina McLaughlin

Dog owners warned to look out for symptoms of deadly disease as cases rise in UK

Alabama Rot

Dog owners warned to look out for symptoms of deadly disease as cases rise in UK

By Ryan Price

Cristiano Ronaldo summoned by Saudi Pro League chiefs to explain obscene gesture

Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo summoned by Saudi Pro League chiefs to explain obscene gesture

By Callum Boyle

Netflix has just added these 20 huge movies to its library

Netflix has just added these 20 huge movies to its library

By Stephen Porzio

Good Time actor Buddy Duress dead at 38

Good Time actor Buddy Duress dead at 38

By Joseph Loftus

Jim Ratcliffe’s ‘dream’ Manchester United manager revealed

Football

Jim Ratcliffe’s ‘dream’ Manchester United manager revealed

By JOE

PoliticsJOE PMQs live blog: Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer face off

keir starmer

PoliticsJOE PMQs live blog: Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer face off

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Ja Rule denied entry to UK days before start of tour

Ja Rule denied entry to UK days before start of tour

By Ryan Price

Mystery ‘ghost’ ship that vanished with all crew members finally found after 120 years

Australia

Mystery ‘ghost’ ship that vanished with all crew members finally found after 120 years

By Ryan Price

Friends legend ‘to be first signing for Celeb version of The Traitors’

The Traitors

Friends legend ‘to be first signing for Celeb version of The Traitors’

By Nina McLaughlin

Irish city drafts busking bill to target ‘men dressed as leprechauns’

Irish city drafts busking bill to target ‘men dressed as leprechauns’

By Simon Kelly

Mo Salah reportedly set to leave Liverpool this summer

Football

Mo Salah reportedly set to leave Liverpool this summer

By Callum Boyle

Bayern Munich targeting Premier League full back to replace Alphonso Davies 

Andy Robertson

Bayern Munich targeting Premier League full back to replace Alphonso Davies 

By Callum Boyle

Load more stories