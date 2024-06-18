Search icon

News

18th Jun 2024

Cat Deeley apologises for insensitive seizure joke on This Morning

Niamh Ryan

Cat Deeley, presenter for This Morning, has apologised for joking about having a seizure on Monday’s show

Deeley’s joke was not received well by viewers, leading to an immediate apology the following morning.

Co-host Ben Shephard asked Deeley if she was okay after she started dancing, to which she responded “I’m fine, I’m just having a seizure.”

The Epilepsy Society charity wrote about their disappointment on X: “Seizures are no laughing matter for people with #epilepsy @catdeeley. Please do better and educate yourselves about this difficult and poorly understood condition, @thismorning.”

The next day, Deeley began the show by addressing the situation, saying she mean to “cause any upset to anybody.”

Both Deeley and Shephard said it would never be their intention to upset anyone.

After the apology, Chief Executive of the Epilepsy Society, Clare Pelham issued a statement:

“I would like to thank Cat Deeley for her apology on This Morning. We understand that it is difficult on live TV for every remark to be well-chosen and well-expressed.”

Pelham said this mistake will give the people at This Morning a chance to learn from their mistakes and raise awareness about the challenges of living with epilepsy.

Epilepsy is a brain condition that causes frequent and unprovoked seizures. The seizures affect the normal activity of the brain.

It can start at any age, but is typically common in children and adults over 60.

Related links:

Topics:

Cat Deeley,epilepsy,This Morning

RELATED ARTICLES

Worrying update issued as search for missing This Morning star Michael Mosley ramps up

BBC

Worrying update issued as search for missing This Morning star Michael Mosley ramps up

By Ryan Price

Jimmy Carr sparks outrage with ‘car crash’ This Morning appearance

Entertainment

Jimmy Carr sparks outrage with ‘car crash’ This Morning appearance

By Ryan Price

Woman who insisted her dog is vegan proved wrong on live TV

Dogs

Woman who insisted her dog is vegan proved wrong on live TV

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Kevin Bacon discovers his wife is his cousin

Kevin Bacon discovers his wife is his cousin

By Nina McLaughlin

Two of the biggest action movie franchises could be getting a crossover

action

Two of the biggest action movie franchises could be getting a crossover

By Stephen Porzio

Justin Timberlake arrested in New York

Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake arrested in New York

By Charlie Herbert

Three children missing after day out at Thorpe Park found safe

missing persons

Three children missing after day out at Thorpe Park found safe

By Charlie Herbert

Desperate search launched for British teenager missing in Tenerife

Desperate search launched for British teenager missing in Tenerife

By Nina McLaughlin

Jacqueline Jossa discusses withdrawing her children from school saying it’s ‘very similar to prison’

Jacqueline Jossa

Jacqueline Jossa discusses withdrawing her children from school saying it’s ‘very similar to prison’

By Niamh Ryan

Kevin Bacon discovers his wife is his cousin

Kevin Bacon discovers his wife is his cousin

By Nina McLaughlin

Netflix fans ‘can’t get enough’ of ’10/10′ thriller and are binge watching series in single day

Netflix

Netflix fans ‘can’t get enough’ of ’10/10′ thriller and are binge watching series in single day

By Nina McLaughlin

Premier League make huge rule change for new season concerning team news embargo

FIFA

Premier League make huge rule change for new season concerning team news embargo

By Harry Warner

Two of the biggest action movie franchises could be getting a crossover

action

Two of the biggest action movie franchises could be getting a crossover

By Stephen Porzio

The reason why the Czech Republic changed their name to Czechia

Czechia

The reason why the Czech Republic changed their name to Czechia

By Zoe Hodges

Game of Thrones fans say franchise has ‘finally gone too far’ after scene of dog getting kicked

emma d'arcy

Game of Thrones fans say franchise has ‘finally gone too far’ after scene of dog getting kicked

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Kobbie Mainoo backs Erik ten Hag to win more trophies at Man United

Kobbie Mainoo backs Erik ten Hag to win more trophies at Man United

By Jacob Entwistle

House of the Dragon fans share wild theory after brutal ending to season 2 premiere

emma d'arcy

House of the Dragon fans share wild theory after brutal ending to season 2 premiere

By Stephen Porzio

Cristiano Ronaldo can break 5 records at Euro 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo can break 5 records at Euro 2024

By Jacob Entwistle

Scotland fan tragically dies on Euro 2024 trip

Football

Scotland fan tragically dies on Euro 2024 trip

By Zoe Hodges

Justin Timberlake arrested in New York

Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake arrested in New York

By Charlie Herbert

The new ‘Snickometer’ technology making waves at Euro 2024 explained in full

Belgium

The new ‘Snickometer’ technology making waves at Euro 2024 explained in full

By Harry Warner

Load more stories