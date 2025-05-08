Cardinal Robert Prevost elected as new pope

Habemus Papam

Cardinals have elected a new pope to be the leader of the Catholic Church.

At the third time of asking the cardinals have reached the 66 per cent majority in order for a new pope to be chosen.

It will take up to an hour the new pope to reveal himself to the world, walking onto a balcony of St Peter’s Basilica in front of the expectant crowds.

He will be the 267th pope to lead the Catholic Church.

The traditional phrase that is used to announce the news to the world is ‘Habemus Papum’ which means ‘we have a Pope’.

The white smoke at the Vatican was met by a loud roar from the significant crowd gathered in St Peter’s Square.

The elected cardinal will choose a new name upon becoming the new pope.

Tradition is to choose a name of a catholic saint.

Pope Francis was born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, but chose the name Pope Francis after Saint Francis of Assisi, patron saint of the poor.

The current favourite Cardinal Pietro Parolin hails from Italy and would become the first Italian pope since Pope John Paul I who died in 1978.