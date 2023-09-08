Captain Tom’s daughter was paid £70k as charity donations halved

An inquiry was launched into the charity in June 2022

A probe into the Captain Tom Foundation had a “massive adverse impact” on fundraising, the charity claims, as accounts reveal that the veteran’s daughter received more than £70,000 to head the charity.

After identifying concerns about the charity’s management, the Charity Commission launched an inquiry into the foundation.

Accounts filed on Wednesday reveal that income at the charity more than halved from the £1m it earned in 2021, to just £400k from the 18 months between June 2021 and November 2022.

The foundation’s latest accounts also reveal that from the nine months between August 2021 and April 2022, Sir Tom’s daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore, received a salary of £63,750 in her role as CEO.

Clarification statement from Hannah Ingram-Moore. pic.twitter.com/5Ez7otWHD7 — Hannah Ingram-Moore (@Hannah_I_Moore) September 7, 2023

The Charity Commission had consented to an annual salary of £85,000. Ingram-Moore also received over £7,000 in expenses for travel and administration.

In a statement, Ingram-Moore explained that her appointment as interim CEO had been made by the independent trustees and she stepped down when a permanent CEO was recruited.

In a statement, it was claimed: “During Hannah’s tenure as interim chief executive officer, she reported directly to the chair, Stephen Jones. She did not make any payments from the charity’s bank account.

“Since April 2022, Hannah Ingram-Moore has had no involvement with the foundation in any capacity. She is not a trustee.”

