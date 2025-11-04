Search icon

News

04th Nov 2025

Calls for Elon Musk to be investigated by British police after he spouts more lies about UK

Nina McLaughlin

There have been calls for Elon Musk to be investigated by British police for incitement of violence after his latest nonsense claims about the UK.

‘The Met police need to investigate Elon Musk’

There have been calls for Elon Musk to be investigated by British police for incitement of violence after his latest nonsense claims about the UK.

Over the last few days, the Tesla CEO has turned his attention back to affairs in Britain, pretending that he knows anything about the state of our country.

This has has included him comparing the UK to JRR Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings novels, as a way of trying to show how the country is under threat from illegal immigration.

In a post on X last week, Musk said said far-right racists like Tommy Robinson were “the hard men of Gondor” protecting the “gentlefolk of the English shires.”

He said violent crime would “happen to all of England if the tide of illegal immigration is not turned,” before calling on “the English to ally with the hard men like Tommy Robinson and fight for their survival or they shall surely all die.”

He then doubled down on this analogy during an appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast, and somehow managed to spout even more bile about the UK.

Musk said people in small towns in the UK and Ireland were “like hobbits in the Shire,” who have been able to enjoy their lives because “hard men have protected them from the dangers of the world.”

He then claimed that one day “1,000 people show up in your village of 500 and start raping the kids,” and said this has “happened god knows how many times in Britain.”

The disgraceful comments have been condemned online, with some calling for the Metropolitan Police to launch an investigation into Musk for incitement of violence.

Topics:

Elon Musk,Police,UK

RELATED ARTICLES

LIVE: Nothing to suggest train stabbing attack is terror incident, police say

News

LIVE: Nothing to suggest train stabbing attack is terror incident, police say

By Harry Warner

Former Prince Andrew is now officially a commoner

government

Former Prince Andrew is now officially a commoner

By Harry Warner

Keir Starmer releases statement on former Prince Andrew after royal stripped of titles

government

Keir Starmer releases statement on former Prince Andrew after royal stripped of titles

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Hottest city in the world sees fish boil in the sea and birds drop from the sky

Climate Change

Hottest city in the world sees fish boil in the sea and birds drop from the sky

By JOE

Police surround plane at major airport after cabin crew find note in toilet

Police surround plane at major airport after cabin crew find note in toilet

By Joseph Loftus

Professional footballer among those injured in Huntingdon train stabbings

Professional footballer among those injured in Huntingdon train stabbings

By JOE

Irish sporting legend jailed for faking cancer using iPhone cable up his nose

GAA

Irish sporting legend jailed for faking cancer using iPhone cable up his nose

By Colmán Stanley

Hero who confronted Huntingdon train stabber issues defiant statement

Hero who confronted Huntingdon train stabber issues defiant statement

By Joseph Loftus

Donald Trump says he feels ‘badly’ for royal family after Andrew stripped of titles

News

Donald Trump says he feels ‘badly’ for royal family after Andrew stripped of titles

By Sammi Minion

Rachel Reeves refuses to rule out tax rises in statement ahead of Autumn Budget

budget

Rachel Reeves refuses to rule out tax rises in statement ahead of Autumn Budget

By Nina McLaughlin

Rachel Reeves to give major speech today amid speculation over tax rises

budget

Rachel Reeves to give major speech today amid speculation over tax rises

By Nina McLaughlin

Hottest city in the world sees fish boil in the sea and birds drop from the sky

Climate Change

Hottest city in the world sees fish boil in the sea and birds drop from the sky

By JOE

Police surround plane at major airport after cabin crew find note in toilet

Police surround plane at major airport after cabin crew find note in toilet

By Joseph Loftus

UCL Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Follow all the action here

Champions League

UCL Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Follow all the action here

By Sammi Minion

Reform’s big economic plans? Slash minimum wage for young people and bring back austerity

Headline

Reform’s big economic plans? Slash minimum wage for young people and bring back austerity

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

The FootballJOE Quiz #51: Famous Faces

Football

The FootballJOE Quiz #51: Famous Faces

By Sammi Minion

Police investigating after Premier League player ‘threatened with gun’ in London

Police investigating after Premier League player ‘threatened with gun’ in London

By Jacob Entwistle

Hotel chain launches dog TV channel as two-thirds of pooch owners ‘dread’ bonfire night

Animals

Hotel chain launches dog TV channel as two-thirds of pooch owners ‘dread’ bonfire night

By JOE

Professional footballer among those injured in Huntingdon train stabbings

Professional footballer among those injured in Huntingdon train stabbings

By JOE

One of the saddest books of all time is available in the Kindle sale

Amazon

One of the saddest books of all time is available in the Kindle sale

By Kat O'Connor

Irish sporting legend jailed for faking cancer using iPhone cable up his nose

GAA

Irish sporting legend jailed for faking cancer using iPhone cable up his nose

By Colmán Stanley

Load more stories