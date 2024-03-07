Search icon

07th Mar 2024

Butlin’s launches all inclusive holidays with unlimited booze

Nina McLaughlin

Prices start from £25 per adult per day

Butlin’s has launched what might be its best package yet, as it has announced that three of its sites are set to launch holidays featuring unlimited booze.

The holiday company have said that people can add the drinks package onto their already-existing family break or dining packages.

Combined with these, the new drinks package will make a trip to Butlin’s essentially all-inclusive.

The package allows holidayers to enjoy not just a range of alcohol in the form of cocktails, draught beers, ciders, wine, selected spirits, but also soft drinks and even Costa Coffee drinks.

Costing £25 per day for adults, the all inclusive scheme will cost £10 per child per day, and under 5s go free.

If you want to get your hands on your very own Butlin’s all inclusive break, you’ll be able to book for any of their sites at Skegness, Bognor Regis or Minehead from April 15.

“We’re delighted to be announcing a new All Inclusive drinks package for our family guests,” Butlins CEO Jon Hendry Pickup said.

“With this new package families can pre-book giving peace of mind on costs, knowing drinks are sorted for the holiday.

“We’re very confident our All Inclusive drinks package will be popular with families whether they visit resort on Showtime Term-Time Midweek breaks or during school holidays.”

