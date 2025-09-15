Busted star quits tour in shock statement day before first gig

The Busted singer has quit the tour

Buster singer James Bourne has quit the band’s upcoming tour due to health reasons.

The singer made the shock announcement this afternoon, just one day before the tour begins.

Bourne issued a statement about his shock decision and apologised to fans of McFly and Busted, who are about to kickstart their tour in Birmingham tomorrow, September 16th.

Bourne wrote:

“The VS tour kicks off tomorrow night in Birmingham, and as excited as I’ve been all year for this tour to begin, I’m really sorry to say that over the last 8 days it has become clear that I am not in good enough health to play these shows.”

“There’s a lot of information I still don’t have about my condition, but my bandmates, management, and I are unanimous in deciding that I should focus on the medical stuff for now.”

Bourne explained that he’s simply too ill to perform, but hopes he can join in at a later date or at some time in the future.

He added, “I really hope I can be in a position to come back further down the line. It’s still going to. It will be an amazing show, and I will miss being there! See you all as soon as possible.”

His bandmates sent him loving messages following the announcement.

McFly’s drummer Harry Judd said, “Won’t be the same without you, dude. Hope you’re back on Tour asap.”

“Get well soon, mate,” Danny Jones added.

Busted will join McFly for a joint tour, which kicks off in the UK this month.

The band has scheduled shows in London’s O2 Arena, as well as in Cardiff, Glasgow, Liverpool, Manchester, Dublin, and Belfast.

The tour will still go ahead despite James Bourne’s absence.