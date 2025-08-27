Search icon

27th Aug 2025

Burning Man festival’s Orgy Dome destroyed by dust storm

Sammi Minion

The festival was struck by 50mph winds

A wild storm has destroyed one of the most popular features at this year’s Burning Man festival in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert.

The “Orgy Tent”, a giant tent made up of mattresses, couches and pillows, was ripped apart as 50mph winds cascaded through the desert festival grounds.

The initiative is run by a sex-positive collective who describe the tent as a place to promote “education about consent and the importance of its practice beyond intimate space.”

News of the tent’s loss was announced by the official Orgy Tent Instagram page.

Their statement reads: “Our build team worked so hard this past week to erect our lovely space.

“Unfortunately, the winds yesterday undid all that labor and wrecked our structure.

“We are still here and thankfully safe and will keep you updated.”

The loss of the Orgy Tent isn’t the only impact of this week’s storms.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, at least four people sustained minor injuries due to flying debris and high winds.

Despite the collapse of the Orgy Tent, Burning Man Festival 2025 will still run until September 1st.

It draws crowds of around 70,000 people annually, 5,000 of whom are said to usually pay a visit to the Orgy Tent.

