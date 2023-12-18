Search icon

18th Dec 2023

Builder who won £105m Lottery finished client’s conservatory for free so she could use money at Christmas

Nina McLaughlin

Christmas is the time for generous acts

But for one builder, his selfless act was worth tens of thousands of pounds.

Steve Thompson won the Euromillions back in 2019, bagging himself an jackpot of £105 million.

As anyone would do, Thompson bought himself a six bed home and closed his business.

However, following his win, the builder from Sussex also used his newfound wealth to do something good for one of his old clients.

Thompson, who owned his conservatory and window installation company, decided to finish one of the jobs he’d started on his neighbour’s home.

However, Thompson refused to charge them. In fact, he finished the job for free so that the family could use the cash to enjoy Christmas instead.

“He didn’t charge. It shows he’s a top bloke, a decent man,” they told The Sun.

“We didn’t ask him about the win because he’s probably had enough of talking about it.

“I think it’s quite nice for him to be able to work still because it takes his mind off the pressures of what to do with the money.”

This kind-hearted act wasn’t the only positive thing Thompson did with his lottery win. He and his wife Lenka reportedly donated a whopping £200,000 to their village too.

 “It’s so much money I’m going to be generous,” he told The Sun at the time.

“I live in a small village, it’s a nice village, I don’t want to leave the village, so whatever I can do in the community, I will.”

