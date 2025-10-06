Brits urged to buy £9 item as Russia threatens more than 20 targets across UK

A security expert has urged Brits to buy this one item



Brits are being urged to invest in a £9 item to prepare for the case of a nuclear attack.

It comes amid threats from Russia to more than 20 different targets across the UK.

Dmitry Rogozin, formerly Deputy Prime Minister and space agency chief, has warned that numerous British defence-linked sites will be targeted.

An alarming map of what defence sites Russia would like to target first came as the latest warning from the Kremlin.

The locations consist of both military and industrial sites across all four UK nations, however the exact locations have not been made public.

Amid the threats, Brits have been warned to prepare for war, with former Nato chief Lord Robertson of Port Ellen saying “we need to fear for the future”.

Dr Arnab Basu, security expert and CEO of Kromek Group plc, told The Mirror that there was one item that could be a huge help in the case of a nuclear strike.

“For those outside the immediate blast zone, the priority is to get to shelter quickly, ideally the most central part of a building. Seal windows and doors with tape to reduce radioactive dust entering.”

Window sealing tape can cost as little as £9 per roll from Amazon, and it could be a life saver in an emergency situation.

Basu continued: “For the next two to three days, remain indoors, preferably in the most central part of your shelter, away from exterior walls and windows.

“Survival depends less on fleeing and more on shielding yourself from fallout, limiting exposure and relying on stored resources until immediate radiation levels begin to fall.”

Lord Robertson continued to explain the way Brits need to change their thinking in case of war coming.

“Have you all got torches with live batteries in your house? Have you a radio with batteries in it and candles for when the electricity supply is cut off? Have you got containers for water, which you could produce?”

He added: “We need to get off a peacetime mode of thinking and move in an agile way. We have to accept a degree of responsibility, over time, for doing that. Having everything plugged into electricity means we are going to be blank in terms of information.”

Households urged to buy one crucial item to prepare for war

Households are being urged to buy one appliance to prepare for the potential outbreak of WW3, or other mass disruptions like another pandemic, internet outages, and extreme weather conditions.

The government runs a website to prepare the public for national disruptions including war, extreme weather and cyber attacks.

As part of its list of advice for households, people are being told to buy one crucial item – battery or wind-up radios.

This is because this type of radio doesn’t need power from the National Grid, which may be disrupted during a crisis.

This is because this type of radio doesn't need power from the National Grid, which may be disrupted during a crisis.




