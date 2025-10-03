Ex-Russian Deputy PM posts map of more than 20 UK sites to target and destroy

Dmitry Rogozin shared an alarming map of what defence sites Russia would like to target first.

An ex-Russian Deputy PM has posted a map of over 20 UK sites to target and destroy.

Unsettling to say the least.

Dmitry Rogozin, formerly Deputy Prime Minister and space agency chief, has warned that numerous British defence-linked sites will be targeted.

An alarming map of what defence sites Russia would like to target first came as the latest warning from the Kremlin.

The locations consist of both military and industrial sites across all four UK nations.

This comes after former British defence secretary Ben Wallace called for ‘making Crimea uninhabitable and unviable from a Russian point of view’.

“Ukraine does not need to invade the peninsula (which I concede would be incredibly difficult if not impossible) but they should choke it to death.”

Rogozin responded with the map, commenting: “Former British Defence Minister Ben Wallace on what Kyiv and its NATO allies should do to end the military actions: ‘We must help Ukraine acquire long-range capabilities to make Crimea uninhabitable. We need to strangle Crimea.’

“What a sober minister has in mind, a former one has on his tongue. However, it is even good that they reveal their true intentions.

“It is useful to read this for those of us who still consider peace with imperialist aggressors possible. And my advice to our [Russian] oligarchs: do not send your children to study in England! It is deadly dangerous,” he continued.

Propagandist Solovyov, whose rants are scripted by the Kremlin, commented: “Dmitry Rogozin today posted a reminder of targets in Britain that could be destroyed first. The idiots will get what’s coming to them, they’ll just get what’s coming to them.”

The presenter on the state run channel labelled ex-Tory MP Wallace ‘a piece of **** who lost his job [as Defence Secretary]’.

“He’s a nobody, but suddenly he decided to tell us what we should be like.”

Solovyov further threatened to unleash Russia’s Poseidon underwater nuclear drone on the UK.

“But when the unfortunate Brits die, they should say your name, because it’s you, you moron, who brought trouble to the island. You’re a moron. He doesn’t care about the lives of Crimeans, he doesn’t care about their opinion. This is a man who has lost everything in his political career.

“If you remember, he dreamed of becoming NATO head and [Joe Biden] they told him to get lost,” he continued.

Yikes…