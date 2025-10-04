Brits in disbelief as new refillable drinks ban implemented across UK

Many thought it wouldn’t happen

Brits have been left in disbelief after the new one sugary drink law is implemented across the UK.

The rules surrounding how many cups of refillable sugary drinks people can have at restaurants changed on Wednesday when a new sugar tax law came into force.

It’s part of a host of new changes that have come into force today to help tackle obesity, and particularly that among children.

The new regulations include a ban on multi-buy and price promotions on unhealthy foods, meaning the days of ‘buy-one-get-one-free’ offers on foods like chocolate, sweets and crisps will be over.

When the new law came into force, many struggled to believe that restaurants would actually enforce such a niche change, however, an image going viral on social media site X has shown that this new rule is now reality.

wtf is this country? pic.twitter.com/EdHKZ4RqTw — Luke Ramsden (@lukerramsden) October 3, 2025

The picture in question shows a sticker on top of what appears to be a drinks refill machine in a Nando’s restaurant.

The notice reads: “Want Coca-Cola Classic? It’s one glass only.

“Based on new government laws, we’ve had to limit Coca-Cola Classic to one glass per customer.

“Still thirsty? Help yourself to any of our low-sugar fizzy Bottomless Soft Drinks.”

Under the new rules, any soft drinks that are low in sugar, for example ‘Zero’ alternative versions of most popular soft drink brands, can be drunk to one’s heart’s content.

In the restaurant setting, if a person wanted another glass of Coca-Cola Classic, they would have to pay for another meal as it is one drink per meal.

Many have not taken to the change lightly, taking to X to express their discontent.

One person wrote: “Can I say uk government is doing too much banning Nando’s refills is bizarre?!?! At this point we can have nothing.”

Another said: “if u didn’t think this country could be anymore finished they decided to take away refills from nandos.”

Meanwhile, one commenter put: “Banning all of these free refills and buy one get one free on unhealthy food but what they don’t seem to understand is, it’s not gonna stop people from buying those things in excess. It’s not a solution to any problem.”

An original consultation took place during 2018 as part of the previous government’s Child Obesity action, and legislation was finally passed in Parliament in December 2021.

The rules only came into force on Wednesday (1 October 2025).

The legislation applies to supermarkets, large high street chains and online retailers, and doesn’t just cover snacks.

The UK is not the only country that has banned sugary drink refills with France making the move back in 2017.

The government’s classification system also defines some ‘unhealthy’ foods as being pastries, some pizzas, fish fingers, ice creams and cakes.

For the new rules on refillable drinks, it is only drinks such as cola and lemonade that contain sugar that will be regulated.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care said: “Obesity robs children of the best possible start in life, sets them up for a lifetime of health problems and costs the NHS billions.

“This is a crucial step to delivering a major shift in the focus of healthcare from sickness to prevention, and towards meeting the government’s ambition to give every child a healthy, happy start to life.”

The changes come after a ban on advertising for unhealthy foods on TV from 9pm onwards, and a complete ban online, from January.