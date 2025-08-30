British tourist drowns in Benidorm following late-night swim

“Several people tried to rescue him but it proved impossible”

An unnamed British citizen has sadly drowned at Benidorm’s Levante beach.

The 31-year-old was in the water with at least two of his mates yesterday evening (August 29), but he was unable to deal with the unruly conditions and couldn’t make it back to the sand.

Per Metro, a police source commented: “Yesterday about 8pm several British nationals were on Benidorm’s Levante Beach. One of them went into the sea and was unable to return to dry land.

“Several people tried to rescue him but it proved impossible. Coastguards were mobilised but were unable to locate him. Some time later his body washed up on the shoreline.

“He was already dead at that point.”

Tourists fill the Levante beach in Benidorm (Zowy Voeten/Getty Images)

A spokesperson for the National Police went on to clarify: “I can confirm a British man aged 31 died in Benidorm last night in a suspected drowning. An investigation is underway but there is nothing pointing to this death being suspicious in any way.”

The beach’s lifeguard service had wrapped up for the day by the time this emergency occurred.

This comes after six school children lost their lives at Abu Talat beach in Egypt last weekend.

Minister of Health and Population, Khaled Abdel Ghaffa, revealed that this horrifying incident happened while the students were on a school trip organised by an aviation hospitality academy.

Emergency services were called out to the scene, with 16 ambulances deployed to provide medical aid at the scene.

Six students were pronounced dead, while three received treatment for their injuries and 21 of their classmates got taken to the nearby Agami Specialised Hospital and Al-Amreya General Hospital.

Red warning flags were placed around Abu Talat beach at the time of the drownings, indicating extreme swimming conditions.