Six students drown and 21 rushed to hospital after swimming on school trip

Tragedy has struck.

Severe oceanic waves and currents resulted in the deaths of six school kids and the hospitalisation of more than 20 others in Egypt this weekend.

Red warning flags were visible around Abu Talat Beach in Alexandria at the time of the drownings – indicating dangerous swimming conditions – and now the country’s Minister of Health and Population, Khaled Abdel Ghaffa, has urged the public ‘to adhere to safety guidelines on beaches’.

Per Roya News, the MoHP confirmed that this tragic incident occurred while the students were on a school trip organised by an aviation hospitality academy yesterday (August 23).

Emergency services were called out to the scene, with 16 ambulances deployed to provide medical aid on the sand.

Six children were pronounced dead, three received treatment for their injuries and 21 of their classmates got taken to the nearby Agami Specialised Hospital and Al-Amreya General Hospital.

While an investigation gets underway, Ghaffa said that all emergency treatment is being made available to the injured.

In equally heartbreaking news, the Bloore family from Doncaster were ‘ripped to pieces’ by the freak death of son Roan last month, who drowned in a paddling pool at their home.

The 24-year-old seemingly passed out from heatstroke as he emptied a pool his nephews and nieces had been swimming in. Roan was found in just nine inches of water.

Emergency services attempted CPR despite paramedics being unable to restart his heart. Due to an oxygen-deprived brain, organ failure contributed to his death when he was transferred to hospital.

“At the age of 24 and he’s drowned when his brother is a lifeguard, it just seems so strange to me,” his father Michael told MailOnline.

“If he had been swept to sea I would understand more. It’s just horrible.”