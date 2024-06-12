Brit suffers first-known case of vertically fracture penis during sex

The worst world-first ever

A 40-year-old man is thought to be the first ever person to fracture his penis vertically, from top to bottom.

Some of you may not be aware that it’s possible for men to fracture their penis. An unfortunate number of people reading this may be all to familiar with the fact it’s possible.

When the penis is erect, it can be ‘fractured’ if the tissue breaks.

Needless to say, this is extremely painful and can cause issues such as erectile dysfunction if not treated.

This usually happens horizontally across the penis, a bit like snapping a ruler in half. It’s not too difficult to imagine how this might happen during sex if things get a bit raucous or out of hand.

But one man managed to fracture his penis vertically.

According to a report in the British Medical Journal, titled ‘Atypical presentation of a vertical penile fracture’, urologists noted that the unfortunate fellow had damaged his member after it “buckled against his partner’s perineum.”

This is the area between the genitals and the anus, and is basically made up of bone.

Doctors didn’t divulge quite how the man managed to give himself this injury, so that will have to be left to your own imagination.

But when they carried out an MRI scan on the penis, it revealed that it had fractured across its length, the first time that doctors had ever seen such an injury.

Thankfully for the man, medics were able to treat him relatively quickly and he made a full recovery.

Six months later, he was able to have sex again and had no significant change to his penis in either appearance or performance.

The study noted that roughly almost 90 per cent of penis fractures happen during sex.

If you’re wondering, missionary and doggy style are the most common culprits.

But, before you start getting nervous sweats and imagining the worst the next time things start getting steamy with a partner, you should know that penis fractures are very rare, affecting just one in 175,000 people a year.

Just make sure you get to hospital as soon as possible if it does happen.

