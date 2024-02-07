Search icon

News

07th Feb 2024

Bride reads out husband’s affair texts instead of vows at their wedding

Nina McLaughlin

A bride has gotten her own back in one of the most hardcore ways possible

Now, everyone knows that your wedding day is supposed to be one of the happiest days of your life.

Well, that’s what they say, anyway.

However, for one couple, their big day did not go follow that plan to say the least.

In an essay written for Body + Soul, bride Casey (not her real name) explained that it was the night before she was due to marry Alex (also a pseudonym) when she received an anonymous message.

Casey had been with Alex for six years, and was looking forward to marrying her best friend until the text accompanied by a host of screenshots came through.

The message read: “I wouldn’t marry him. Will you?”

The screenshots showed a series of messages from her husband-to-be and another woman.

“This weekend. You and I. It is on, hot stuff. Bring your A game,” one message read.

A second said: “Your body is f***ing incredible. And shit do you know how to use it. I wish my GF had half the skills you do.”

“I miss you so much. I can’t stop thinking about L, S, F’ing you. I’ve never had this kind of connection before,” a third read.

Casey described every word of these messages as being like a “dagger to the heart”, but she was conflicted over whether to still go ahead with their wedding, as it was only hours away.

The bride confided that she still loved Alex and wanted to marry him, but by morning she had made a decision.

She was still going to go ahead with the ceremony, but instead of reading her vows, she would ‘out’ her partner’s antics to everyone due to be attending.

“As he saw my face he knew this was not an ecstatic woman on her big day, but he had no idea what was coming,” she said of her arriving at the wedding.

“I arrived at the front of the room, took a big breath and I faced our friends, our parents and I told them the truth about Alex.”

Casey described a “ripple of shock” going through the crowd as she exposed her partner and read “every single message she sent me” aloud to the crowd.

“With each word, more colour left Alex’s face,” Casey wrote.

“He stalked out of the church with his best man trailing behind him. His family looked on, horrified.”

Despite the heartbreaking events of what was supposed to be a ceremony of love, the jilted bride declared the night to be a “celebration of honesty” rather than wedding reception.

“It was certainly not the wedding day I had planned but to our credit, it was one hell of a party,” she concluded.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

OnlyFans star made her old annual salary in just two days after joining platform

Money

OnlyFans star made her old annual salary in just two days after joining platform

By Charlie Herbert

McDonald’s beloved breakfast wrap returns today

McDonald’s beloved breakfast wrap returns today

By Nina McLaughlin

Breakaways and Yorkie Biscuit to be axed by Nestle

Breakaways and Yorkie Biscuit to be axed by Nestle

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Pope says sex outside marriage ‘isn’t most serious sin’

Catholic

Pope says sex outside marriage ‘isn’t most serious sin’

By Charlie Herbert

How a uni student caught out the tabloids with a fake chip story that was too good to be true

How a uni student caught out the tabloids with a fake chip story that was too good to be true

By Maddy Mussen

Boy, 9, died after being ‘held in cold bath and whipped by mum and boyfriend’

Boy, 9, died after being ‘held in cold bath and whipped by mum and boyfriend’

By Steve Hopkins

Boris Johnson’s ‘humiliating’ text begging for money to revamp flat

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson’s ‘humiliating’ text begging for money to revamp flat

By Danny Jones

Anthony Johnson, star of Friday, dies aged 55

Anthony Johnson, star of Friday, dies aged 55

By Kieran Galpin

Reporter shares new theory on Madeleine McCann’s disappearance

Crime

Reporter shares new theory on Madeleine McCann’s disappearance

By JOE

Sunak slammed for ‘shameful’ trans jibe during PMQs

brianna ghey

Sunak slammed for ‘shameful’ trans jibe during PMQs

By Charlie Herbert

Martin Lewis issues warning to everyone who bought a car, van or motorbike before 2021

Martin Lewis issues warning to everyone who bought a car, van or motorbike before 2021

By Nina McLaughlin

Paedophile pop star Gary Glitter has been refused release from prison

Paedophile pop star Gary Glitter has been refused release from prison

By Nina McLaughlin

Premier League to investigate Manchester City over controversial transfer

Manchester City

Premier League to investigate Manchester City over controversial transfer

By Charlie Herbert

In South Yorkshire, we all have a praise or a grumble

Doncaster Rovers

In South Yorkshire, we all have a praise or a grumble

By Jack Peat

PoliticsJOE PMQs live blog: Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer clash

keir starmer

PoliticsJOE PMQs live blog: Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer clash

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Forget the ‘McWhopper’, this could be the greatest burger the world has ever seen

Burger King

Forget the ‘McWhopper’, this could be the greatest burger the world has ever seen

By Ben Kenyon

Eastenders fans shocked by ‘crude insult’ thrown in midst of fight

EastEnders

Eastenders fans shocked by ‘crude insult’ thrown in midst of fight

By James Dawson

Here’s why you’ll notice letters missing in big companies’ logos this week

Give Blood

Here’s why you’ll notice letters missing in big companies’ logos this week

By Richard Beech

A number of Salisbury roads have been cordoned off as at least one person has fallen suddenly ill

News

A number of Salisbury roads have been cordoned off as at least one person has fallen suddenly ill

By Rudi Kinsella

WATCH: Game of Thrones season 8 trailer has dropped and people are losing their minds

box sets

WATCH: Game of Thrones season 8 trailer has dropped and people are losing their minds

By JOE

Video of baby vaping provokes outrage on social media

Australia

Video of baby vaping provokes outrage on social media

By Jack Peat

Load more stories