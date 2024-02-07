Bride reads out husband’s affair texts instead of vows at their wedding

A bride has gotten her own back in one of the most hardcore ways possible

Now, everyone knows that your wedding day is supposed to be one of the happiest days of your life.

Well, that’s what they say, anyway.

However, for one couple, their big day did not go follow that plan to say the least.

In an essay written for Body + Soul, bride Casey (not her real name) explained that it was the night before she was due to marry Alex (also a pseudonym) when she received an anonymous message.

Casey had been with Alex for six years, and was looking forward to marrying her best friend until the text accompanied by a host of screenshots came through.

The message read: “I wouldn’t marry him. Will you?”

The screenshots showed a series of messages from her husband-to-be and another woman.

“This weekend. You and I. It is on, hot stuff. Bring your A game,” one message read.

A second said: “Your body is f***ing incredible. And shit do you know how to use it. I wish my GF had half the skills you do.”

“I miss you so much. I can’t stop thinking about L, S, F’ing you. I’ve never had this kind of connection before,” a third read.

Casey described every word of these messages as being like a “dagger to the heart”, but she was conflicted over whether to still go ahead with their wedding, as it was only hours away.

The bride confided that she still loved Alex and wanted to marry him, but by morning she had made a decision.

She was still going to go ahead with the ceremony, but instead of reading her vows, she would ‘out’ her partner’s antics to everyone due to be attending.

“As he saw my face he knew this was not an ecstatic woman on her big day, but he had no idea what was coming,” she said of her arriving at the wedding.

“I arrived at the front of the room, took a big breath and I faced our friends, our parents and I told them the truth about Alex.”

Casey described a “ripple of shock” going through the crowd as she exposed her partner and read “every single message she sent me” aloud to the crowd.

“With each word, more colour left Alex’s face,” Casey wrote.

“He stalked out of the church with his best man trailing behind him. His family looked on, horrified.”

Despite the heartbreaking events of what was supposed to be a ceremony of love, the jilted bride declared the night to be a “celebration of honesty” rather than wedding reception.

“It was certainly not the wedding day I had planned but to our credit, it was one hell of a party,” she concluded.