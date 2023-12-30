Boxer who fought on Tyson Fury undercard found dead aged 29

Tragic news

A top boxer who fought on a Tyson Fury undercard has tragically died at the age of just 29.

Cem Kilic, who was from from Turkey, fought on the undercard of Fury’s victory against Tom Schwarz back in 2019.

Turkish Boxing Federation president Eyup Gozgec said on Friday: “We have learned the news of the death of one of our former national boxers.

“We wish patience to the grieving relatives. Rest in peace.”

Kilic’s former manager, Shane Shapiro, added: “Never thought I would be writing something like this right now.

“I am in shock. RIP Cem Kilic, the first fighter that took a chance on me, someone who moved from Germany to Los Angeles, lived with me 7 years and was part of my family.

“Those who know, know. Me and Cem were always side by side… we had so many highs and lows, and didn’t always see eye to eye, but the memories we made together will never fade. “You will always be remembered… RIP ‘Champ’ Cem Kilic. We went to war together.”

Kilic was born in Germany back in 1994 but relocated to the US when he was 19 to train. He made his pro debut in 2014 and stopped Martez McGregor at the Fury Schwarz fight.

It has been reported by numerous sources that Kilic, who battled with substance abuse for many years, died as a result of a drug overdose.

Rest in peace.