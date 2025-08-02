Search icon

News

02nd Aug 2025

Bonnie Blue’s father’s reaction to controversial Channel 4 documentary

JOE

The documentary first aired earlier this week 

The father of adult content creator Bonnie Blue was seen by reporters as he watched a screening of his daughter’s new x-rated Channel 4 documentary.

The 26-year-old former OnlyFans creator is best known for a reported stunt that saw her sleep with more than 1,000 men in a single day.

She has also been outspoken on a number of contentious topics, last year telling ITV’s Good Morning Britain programme, how she “makes £600k a month by seducing students,” many of whom were having sex for the very first time with her. 

Blue — whose real name is Tia Billinger — has made headlines again this week after Channel 4 released a new documentary titled 1000 Men and Me: The Bonnie Blue Story.

In one scene, she claims her dad “loves” what she does for a living.

Her mum then adds: “If you could earn a million pounds in a month, your morals would soon change and you’d get your bits out.”

Before she was kicked off the platform for promoting extreme content, Bonnie Blue claims to have been making up to £2 million a month through OnlyFans.

As well as showing the adult star describing Andrew Tate as “a really nice guy”, the documentary goes behind the scenes on many of Bonnie Blue’s most shocking shoots. 

Reporters from The Telegraph attended the press screening of the documentary, where they say they watched the graphic film alongside Bonnie Blue’s father. 

They said: “While her friends and other members of the family giggled away throughout the screening, he didn’t crack a smile. 

“But nor did he take his eyes off the screen, even in the moments where she was being “gang banged” (her favoured turn of phrase) or showing her face covered in semen after she had sex with 100 porn stars in a day.” 

The review ends with the line: “This last stunt sounded particularly unpleasant: “She basically just got beat up for a few hours,” says her videographer. What was going through her father’s head as he heard that?” 

Topics:

Bonnie Blue,Channel 4

RELATED ARTICLES

Bonnie Blue’s estranged husband reveals what he thinks of her career

Bonnie Blue

Bonnie Blue’s estranged husband reveals what he thinks of her career

By JOE

Channel 4 viewers horrified after Bonnie Blue documentary broadcasts graphic sex scenes

Bonnie Blue

Channel 4 viewers horrified after Bonnie Blue documentary broadcasts graphic sex scenes

By JOE

Bonnie Blue reveals why you can’t find her full 1,000 men in a day video

adult content

Bonnie Blue reveals why you can’t find her full 1,000 men in a day video

By Dan Seddon

MORE FROM JOE

Parents abandon 10-year-old son at airport after learning his passport was expired 

airport

Parents abandon 10-year-old son at airport after learning his passport was expired 

By Sammi Minion

Trump orders nuclear submarines to be moved after ‘highly provocative’ comments from Russia

Trump orders nuclear submarines to be moved after ‘highly provocative’ comments from Russia

By Joseph Loftus

Brit tourist dies in Turkey after hair transplant goes wrong

Hair Transplant

Brit tourist dies in Turkey after hair transplant goes wrong

By Sammi Minion

World’s ‘oldest baby ever’ has just been born

Baby

World’s ‘oldest baby ever’ has just been born

By Erin McLaughlin

Decapitated head wrapped in tin foil handed to police

Crime

Decapitated head wrapped in tin foil handed to police

By Harry Warner

Exact date Storm Floris set to batter UK with 85mph winds

Storm Floris

Exact date Storm Floris set to batter UK with 85mph winds

By Sammi Minion

One of the best action movies of the decade so far is on TV tonight

action

One of the best action movies of the decade so far is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Mathew Horne fights back tears as he reveals sudden death of Gavin and Stacey crew member

BBC

Mathew Horne fights back tears as he reveals sudden death of Gavin and Stacey crew member

By Sammi Minion

Lions’ fans call out ‘disgraceful’ decision by stadium as medics rush to James Ryan

Rugby

Lions’ fans call out ‘disgraceful’ decision by stadium as medics rush to James Ryan

By Ryan Jarrett

10-man brawl erupts in Lions’ final test match with Australia. 

Lions

10-man brawl erupts in Lions’ final test match with Australia. 

By Sammi Minion

Oasis in ‘negotiations’ to add more dates after hugely successful 2025 reunion tour

Oasis

Oasis in ‘negotiations’ to add more dates after hugely successful 2025 reunion tour

By Sammi Minion

Parents abandon 10-year-old son at airport after learning his passport was expired 

airport

Parents abandon 10-year-old son at airport after learning his passport was expired 

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Trump orders nuclear submarines to be moved after ‘highly provocative’ comments from Russia

Trump orders nuclear submarines to be moved after ‘highly provocative’ comments from Russia

By Joseph Loftus

Brit tourist dies in Turkey after hair transplant goes wrong

Hair Transplant

Brit tourist dies in Turkey after hair transplant goes wrong

By Sammi Minion

English cricket legend spotted playing with local team

English cricket legend spotted playing with local team

By Joseph Loftus

‘I resent my parents for burning through money that should be my inheritance’

Inheritance

‘I resent my parents for burning through money that should be my inheritance’

By JOE

World’s ‘oldest baby ever’ has just been born

Baby

World’s ‘oldest baby ever’ has just been born

By Erin McLaughlin

Decapitated head wrapped in tin foil handed to police

Crime

Decapitated head wrapped in tin foil handed to police

By Harry Warner

Load more stories