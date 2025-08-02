Bonnie Blue’s father’s reaction to controversial Channel 4 documentary

The documentary first aired earlier this week

The father of adult content creator Bonnie Blue was seen by reporters as he watched a screening of his daughter’s new x-rated Channel 4 documentary.

The 26-year-old former OnlyFans creator is best known for a reported stunt that saw her sleep with more than 1,000 men in a single day.

She has also been outspoken on a number of contentious topics, last year telling ITV’s Good Morning Britain programme, how she “makes £600k a month by seducing students,” many of whom were having sex for the very first time with her.

Blue — whose real name is Tia Billinger — has made headlines again this week after Channel 4 released a new documentary titled 1000 Men and Me: The Bonnie Blue Story.

In one scene, she claims her dad “loves” what she does for a living.

Her mum then adds: “If you could earn a million pounds in a month, your morals would soon change and you’d get your bits out.”

Before she was kicked off the platform for promoting extreme content, Bonnie Blue claims to have been making up to £2 million a month through OnlyFans.

As well as showing the adult star describing Andrew Tate as “a really nice guy”, the documentary goes behind the scenes on many of Bonnie Blue’s most shocking shoots.

Reporters from The Telegraph attended the press screening of the documentary, where they say they watched the graphic film alongside Bonnie Blue’s father.

They said: “While her friends and other members of the family giggled away throughout the screening, he didn’t crack a smile.

“But nor did he take his eyes off the screen, even in the moments where she was being “gang banged” (her favoured turn of phrase) or showing her face covered in semen after she had sex with 100 porn stars in a day.”

The review ends with the line: “This last stunt sounded particularly unpleasant: “She basically just got beat up for a few hours,” says her videographer. What was going through her father’s head as he heard that?”