16th Aug 2023

Body of man who disappeared two years ago found in woods next to Downton Abbey set

Joseph Loftus

At 8.30am on February 17 2021, Charlie Knight left his mother’s house and was never seen again

Charlie stood at the bottom game of his mother’s home as she asked him how long he was going to be. He replied, saying: “I won’t be that long.”

An hour later, his mother, worried, rang his brother to say that Charlie had not come home.

A little later she called the police to report him missing.

Charlie was recognised as ‘high risk’ as he had depression.

Police searched for three weeks straight for Charlie but were unable to find any trace of him whatsoever.

Hampshire Police

In April of this year, his case featured on a Channel 5 programmed called Vanished, where a former chief superintendent told the public that they would be key to “producing that vital piece of information”.

Charlie’s heartbroken mum, Belinda, also featured on the show, describing her anguish of not knowing the whereabouts of her son.

Earlier today (August 16) however, police say that they have located a body which is the missing dad-of-two.

Human remains were found in a remote stretch of woodland in the Hampshire village of Burghclere.

The remains were found on August 9 but today they have been confirmed as the missing man.

Getty

His remains were found less than two miles away from the statelely home in which Downton Abbey is set.

Hampshire Police have ruled out foul play and say that the death is not suspicious.

His family released a statement, reading: “We as a family are totally heartbroken by what has happened, but we have each other for support and we’d really like to thank our friends and the community who rallied around us and provided their heartfelt support when Charlie went missing in February 2021.

“Charlie was truly loved and will be deeply missed by so many of his family and friends who all loved him very much.”

