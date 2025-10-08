Search icon

News

08th Oct 2025

Big Brother star removed from house for ‘unacceptable behaviour’

Harry Warner

He was already in hot water

A Big Brother contestant has been removed from the house for “unacceptable behaviour”.

ITV has taken action against Big Brother’s George Gilbert following the “repeated use of unacceptable language and behaviour”.

A Big Brother spokesperson said on Wednesday: “Following repeated use of unacceptable language and behaviour, George has been removed from the Big Brother House with immediate effect and will no longer participate in the programme.”

The 23-year-old parish councillor is set to feature in tonight’s show, but the comments that had him booted will not be aired on the show as they are contrary to broadcast standards.

Gilbert had already been given multiple language warning, with one being seen on Monday’s episode.

Before entering the house, all housemates are explained the rules surrounding conduct and language.

Friday’s eviction will take place as planned.

Last week, George was pulled into the Diary Room and given a formal warning for his language towards fellow housemate Sam.

Big Brother told him: “George, before you entered the Big Brother House, the rules regarding unacceptable language and behaviour were explained to you. Big Brother needs to talk to you about a conversation at the dining table last night.

“During a game of Truth or Dare, when asked about your least favourite qualities of other Housemates, you said the following, ‘Sam, um too…’, you then went on to mimic Sam using both noises that mocked the way Sam talks and body language that included limp wrists.

“Do you understand how both your language and behaviour could be offensive to Sam, your Housemates and the viewing public?’

George responded: “We did have a conversation about this, Sam pulled me to one side. I have apologised.

“I don’t want to make anyone feel like that, so, I will be walking on eggshells around Sam from here on in.”

Big Brother then reiterated: “George, Big Brother thinks your language was unacceptable and could cause offence and is therefore issuing you with a warning.”

George had also made offensive comments about homeless people, claiming they should “stop deflecting responsibility” by “turning to drugs”.

Topics:

big brother,Entertainment,News

RELATED ARTICLES

UK won’t give more visas to Indian workers, says Keir Starmer

India

UK won’t give more visas to Indian workers, says Keir Starmer

By Harry Warner

All black people ‘should be paid slavery reparations’, says Lenny Henry

Lenny Henry

All black people ‘should be paid slavery reparations’, says Lenny Henry

By Harry Warner

Drivers warned as new DVLA regulation enforced with AI cameras begins

Driving

Drivers warned as new DVLA regulation enforced with AI cameras begins

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

KFC confirm the return of the ‘holy grail’ and burger fans are overjoyed

Burger

KFC confirm the return of the ‘holy grail’ and burger fans are overjoyed

By Ava Keady

Flags hung around Gary Neville’s hotel after ‘angry, middle-aged men’ comments

Gary Neville

Flags hung around Gary Neville’s hotel after ‘angry, middle-aged men’ comments

By Charlie Herbert

Greta Thunberg sparks backlash for using image of Israeli hostage in post on Palestinian suffering

Greta Thunberg

Greta Thunberg sparks backlash for using image of Israeli hostage in post on Palestinian suffering

By JOE

Waking up between 2am and 3am could be a sign of a serious issue

Waking up between 2am and 3am could be a sign of a serious issue

By JOE

Dolly Parton’s sister says she’s ‘up all night praying’ for singer’s health

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton’s sister says she’s ‘up all night praying’ for singer’s health

By Nina McLaughlin

Donald Trump latest remarks sparks rumours he’s ‘on the brink of death’

America

Donald Trump latest remarks sparks rumours he’s ‘on the brink of death’

By Harry Warner

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 67

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 67

By Stephen Porzio

KFC confirm the return of the ‘holy grail’ and burger fans are overjoyed

Burger

KFC confirm the return of the ‘holy grail’ and burger fans are overjoyed

By Ava Keady

New zombie thriller show with 89% on Rotten Tomatoes finally gets release date

Streaming

New zombie thriller show with 89% on Rotten Tomatoes finally gets release date

By Stephen Porzio

Netflix’s best original show of all time has been named

Netflix

Netflix’s best original show of all time has been named

By Stephen Porzio

Flags hung around Gary Neville’s hotel after ‘angry, middle-aged men’ comments

Gary Neville

Flags hung around Gary Neville’s hotel after ‘angry, middle-aged men’ comments

By Charlie Herbert

Greta Thunberg sparks backlash for using image of Israeli hostage in post on Palestinian suffering

Greta Thunberg

Greta Thunberg sparks backlash for using image of Israeli hostage in post on Palestinian suffering

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Silentnight’s electric blanket that’s ‘perfect for couples’ slashed by 53% in Amazon sale

Affiliate

Silentnight’s electric blanket that’s ‘perfect for couples’ slashed by 53% in Amazon sale

By Jonny Yates

Man Utd prospect, 18, called up to train with England seniors

England

Man Utd prospect, 18, called up to train with England seniors

By SportsJOE

Waking up between 2am and 3am could be a sign of a serious issue

Waking up between 2am and 3am could be a sign of a serious issue

By JOE

Former Wolves and Nottingham Forest striker charged with sexual assault

Football

Former Wolves and Nottingham Forest striker charged with sexual assault

By Sammi Minion

Steven Gerrard ‘set to hold talks’ over his long-awaited managerial return

Amazon

Steven Gerrard ‘set to hold talks’ over his long-awaited managerial return

By Sammi Minion

Samsung smartwatch that rivals Apple slashed by 41% in Amazon deal

Affiliate

Samsung smartwatch that rivals Apple slashed by 41% in Amazon deal

By Jonny Yates

Load more stories