Big Brother star removed from house for ‘unacceptable behaviour’

He was already in hot water

A Big Brother contestant has been removed from the house for “unacceptable behaviour”.

ITV has taken action against Big Brother’s George Gilbert following the “repeated use of unacceptable language and behaviour”.

A Big Brother spokesperson said on Wednesday: “Following repeated use of unacceptable language and behaviour, George has been removed from the Big Brother House with immediate effect and will no longer participate in the programme.”

The 23-year-old parish councillor is set to feature in tonight’s show, but the comments that had him booted will not be aired on the show as they are contrary to broadcast standards.

Gilbert had already been given multiple language warning, with one being seen on Monday’s episode.

Before entering the house, all housemates are explained the rules surrounding conduct and language.

Friday’s eviction will take place as planned.

Last week, George was pulled into the Diary Room and given a formal warning for his language towards fellow housemate Sam.

Big Brother told him: “George, before you entered the Big Brother House, the rules regarding unacceptable language and behaviour were explained to you. Big Brother needs to talk to you about a conversation at the dining table last night.

“During a game of Truth or Dare, when asked about your least favourite qualities of other Housemates, you said the following, ‘Sam, um too…’, you then went on to mimic Sam using both noises that mocked the way Sam talks and body language that included limp wrists.

“Do you understand how both your language and behaviour could be offensive to Sam, your Housemates and the viewing public?’

George responded: “We did have a conversation about this, Sam pulled me to one side. I have apologised.

“I don’t want to make anyone feel like that, so, I will be walking on eggshells around Sam from here on in.”

Big Brother then reiterated: “George, Big Brother thinks your language was unacceptable and could cause offence and is therefore issuing you with a warning.”

George had also made offensive comments about homeless people, claiming they should “stop deflecting responsibility” by “turning to drugs”.