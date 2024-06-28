Beloved police dog dies after being left inside hot car overnight

The death has sparked fury amongst the community

A local community in Missouri, USA, is demanding answers after a beloved police dog died after being left in a hot car overnight.

On Sunday (June 23), Savannah Police Department confirmed that K-9 Officer Horus, died on Thursday from health complications after being trapped in a car following an overnight shift.

Chief David Vincent told local Fox affiliate WDAF that an investigation is underway into the German Shepherd’s death.

He said: “Due to this being an open investigation, there will be no further information released until the investigation is completed. The entire department would appreciate your thoughts and prayers as we deal with the loss of our partner, Horus.”

Savannah had been experiencing a heatwave, with temperatures in the region of 31C.

The identity of the law enforcement officer responsible for K-9 Horus’s death has not been revealed.

K-9 Officer Horus died after being left in a hot car overnight (Savannah Police Department)

Since the news of K-9 Horus’ death was announced, locals have expressed their anger at how this was allowed to happen. In particular, many want to know whether the officer responsible for the dog’s death will be held accountable and be reprimanded.

One person wrote on social media: “Can I leave your police officer in your car for 6 hours, without air conditioning? Oh, that’s a crime?”

Another said: “You need to explain K9 Horus’s death and let the public know how you will fix this, because nobody is going to let a dogs death go down like this. You have to address this.”

A third person, who said they are a former police officer, commented: “You don’t leave your partner in a patrol vehicle without constantly checking on him. If nothing happens to the police officer, it’s because he was connected to someone.”

In a statement, Andrew County Prosecuting Attorney Monica J. Morrey said that she has requested a special investigation.

“The Andrew County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office is deeply saddened to learn of K-9 Horus’ passing. We are grateful to him for his service to our community,” the statement read.

“I have requested a special investigation through the Missouri State Highway Patrol. I will await the results of this investigation prior to making any determination of necessary action.”