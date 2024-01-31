‘Bee-friendly’ bus stops being installed in UK city

What a bee-rilliant idea

Derby is set to get more bee-friendly bus stops in order to boost the city centre’s environment.

The council will introduce more ‘living roofs’ onto bus stops around the city to help create more habitat for insects.

While the new roofs are being installed, temporary stops have been introduced on Corporation Street in the city.

The ‘living roofs’ are part of a partnership with Clear Channel, who have installed the eco-friendly investments in cities all over the country.

Similar schemes have found success in places such as Gloucester and Bristol.

However, Derby is the latest to make use of the environmentally friendly design, with the new roofs being set to be rolled out across 90 stops across the city.

Previously, Clear Channel had introduced the project to 12 stops, but they are set to slowly take over all bus stops in Derby.

Carmel Swan, Derby City Council’s cabinet member for transport, said: “They have been specially-designed in partnership with expert ecologists to support native biodiversity, help create healthier local communities, and bring greenery back into urban areas.”