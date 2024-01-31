Search icon

News

31st Jan 2024

‘Bee-friendly’ bus stops being installed in UK city

Nina McLaughlin

What a bee-rilliant idea

Derby is set to get more bee-friendly bus stops in order to boost the city centre’s environment.

The council will introduce more ‘living roofs’ onto bus stops around the city to help create more habitat for insects.

While the new roofs are being installed, temporary stops have been introduced on Corporation Street in the city.

The ‘living roofs’ are part of a partnership with Clear Channel, who have installed the eco-friendly investments in cities all over the country.

Similar schemes have found success in places such as Gloucester and Bristol.

However, Derby is the latest to make use of the environmentally friendly design, with the new roofs being set to be rolled out across 90 stops across the city.

Previously, Clear Channel had introduced the project to 12 stops, but they are set to slowly take over all bus stops in Derby.

Carmel Swan, Derby City Council’s cabinet member for transport, said: “They have been specially-designed in partnership with expert ecologists to support native biodiversity, help create healthier local communities, and bring greenery back into urban areas.”

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Jose Mourinho eyes up sensational return to Man United

Football

Jose Mourinho eyes up sensational return to Man United

By Callum Boyle

The amount of time Taylor Swift appears on screen during NFL games as fans complain she ‘ruins’ them

Sport

The amount of time Taylor Swift appears on screen during NFL games as fans complain she ‘ruins’ them

By Nina McLaughlin

Woman shares devastating final post before being euthanised

Woman shares devastating final post before being euthanised

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Interactive mini-festival organised to raise money for suicide prevention charity

CALM

Interactive mini-festival organised to raise money for suicide prevention charity

By Charlie Herbert

Influencer bursts into tears after strangers refuse her offer to pay for their groceries

Charity

Influencer bursts into tears after strangers refuse her offer to pay for their groceries

By Steve Hopkins

Tory MP calls for Lincolnshire slavery report to be shredded

News

Tory MP calls for Lincolnshire slavery report to be shredded

By Reuben Pinder

Disney star Coco Lee dies aged 48

Death

Disney star Coco Lee dies aged 48

By Jack Peat

Tottenham owner tells Daniel Levy to sell Harry Kane if he doesn’t sign new deal

Football

Tottenham owner tells Daniel Levy to sell Harry Kane if he doesn’t sign new deal

By Callum Boyle

Salt Bae broke golden FIFA rule while on pitch during World Cup final

2022 Qatar World Cup

Salt Bae broke golden FIFA rule while on pitch during World Cup final

By Steve Hopkins

Erik ten Hag says footballers need ‘discipline’ on and off the pitch

Erik Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag says footballers need ‘discipline’ on and off the pitch

By Callum Boyle

Star Wars: Deathtroopers is a full-on survival horror you can play free now

Star Wars: Deathtroopers is a full-on survival horror you can play free now

By Nina McLaughlin

Mo Salah drops huge hint on when he could return for Liverpool

Football

Mo Salah drops huge hint on when he could return for Liverpool

By Callum Boyle

Animal shelter launches ‘neuter your ex’ special ahead of Valentine’s Day

Animal shelter launches ‘neuter your ex’ special ahead of Valentine’s Day

By Nina McLaughlin

Ben White and Oleksandr Zinchenko involved in furious bust-up after Forest win

Ben White

Ben White and Oleksandr Zinchenko involved in furious bust-up after Forest win

By Callum Boyle

McDonald’s to release their spiciest burger ever

Burger

McDonald’s to release their spiciest burger ever

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Sergio Ramos responds to Antoine Griezmann’s bold claim

Antoine Griezmann

Sergio Ramos responds to Antoine Griezmann’s bold claim

By Darragh Murphy

Theresa May facing cabinet coup with interim PM poised to step in

Brexit

Theresa May facing cabinet coup with interim PM poised to step in

By Reuben Pinder

Newcastle fans put rivalry to one side with gesture to Sunderland fan with cancer

Bradley Lowery

Newcastle fans put rivalry to one side with gesture to Sunderland fan with cancer

By Tom Victor

Liverpool linked with move for Jude Bellingham alternative

Football

Liverpool linked with move for Jude Bellingham alternative

By Callum Boyle

Farage blames Zuckerberg for falling popularity, ‘censoring conservatives’

Brexit

Farage blames Zuckerberg for falling popularity, ‘censoring conservatives’

By @hrtbps

Twitter set to accept Elon Musk’s offer to buy company, reports suggest

Billionaires

Twitter set to accept Elon Musk’s offer to buy company, reports suggest

By Danny Jones

Load more stories