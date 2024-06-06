Search icon

News

06th Jun 2024

BBC issue apology and pull D-Day programme over offensive comment

Charlie Herbert

bbc d-day programme

The corporation has apologised for the ‘inappropriate comment’

The BBC has apologised after an offensive comment was overhead off-camera during a special programme to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Today (June 6) marks the 80 years since D-Day, when 160,000 Allied forces troops launched an assault on the northern beaches of Nazi-occupied France.

As part of the commemorations, the BBC aired a special programme called ‘D-Day at 80: Tribute to the Fallen’.

The programme was broadcast from from Commonwealth War Graves Cemetery in Bayeaux and anchored by Kirsty Young.

As the broadcast got underway, Young introduced a military band for viewers at home. But when the camera cut to the band, a man off-camera could be heard saying “French a*******s”.

The clip was widely shared on social media, including by TV critic Scott Bryan. He wrote on X: “Not sure what exactly happened here during the BBC’s D-Day coverage.”

Someone else commented: “Someone’s getting fired @BBCNews, didn’t cut the cameras fast enough on the D-Day 80th to save the guy who said ‘a*******s’ on camera.”

A third wrote: “Did anyone hear anything slightly unexpected when the camera wobbled on the BBC’s D-Day 80 tribute just now? Have listened to it back and it sounds pretty clear to me…”

The BBC has since apologised for the incident and confirmed that the programme is “temporarily unavailable” whilst it is being edited to remove the comment.

In a statement to the Mirror, the broadcaster said: “We sincerely apologise for an inappropriate comment that was captured during live coverage of the D-Day at 80 events in Bayeux. The programme is being edited and is temporarily unavailable on BBC iPlayer.” 

The Normandy landings took place on June 6, 1944, and were the largest seaborne invasion in military history. The invasion was given the codename Operation Overlord and proved to be the crucial turning point of World War Two, starting the liberation of France, and ultimately Europe, from the Nazis.

Related links:

D-Day veteran, 98, refuses to glorify war and says ‘war is a waste of time’

WW2 hero dies on way to D-Day 80th anniversary event in Normandy

Topics:

BBC,D-Day

RELATED ARTICLES

This Morning’s Dr Michael Mosley missing on Greek island

BBC

This Morning’s Dr Michael Mosley missing on Greek island

By Ryan Price

The full BBC and ITV punditry line ups for Euro 2024

BBC

The full BBC and ITV punditry line ups for Euro 2024

By Callum Boyle

D-Day veteran, 98, refuses to glorify war and says ‘war is a waste of time’

D-Day

D-Day veteran, 98, refuses to glorify war and says ‘war is a waste of time’

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Woman warns against putting feet on dashboard after she lost entire forehead

Woman warns against putting feet on dashboard after she lost entire forehead

By Charlie Herbert

Man found guilty of headbutting Roy Keane

Man found guilty of headbutting Roy Keane

By Simon Kelly

Police found Christian Brueckner murder email account linked to Maddie McCann

Christian Brueckner

Police found Christian Brueckner murder email account linked to Maddie McCann

By Ryan Price

Event for Rishi Sunak’s leaving drinks on July 4th gets 100,000 attendees

General Election

Event for Rishi Sunak’s leaving drinks on July 4th gets 100,000 attendees

By Charlie Herbert

University knocks Oxford and Cambridge off top spot as UK’s best

Cambridge

University knocks Oxford and Cambridge off top spot as UK’s best

By Ryan Price

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks world record following Kylian Mbappe’s Real Madrid move

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks world record following Kylian Mbappe’s Real Madrid move

By Callum Boyle

Baggage handler issues warning to people who tie ribbons onto their suitcases

airport

Baggage handler issues warning to people who tie ribbons onto their suitcases

By Ryan Price

Jack Grealish and Harry Maguire cut from England’s Euro 2024 squad

England (football)

Jack Grealish and Harry Maguire cut from England’s Euro 2024 squad

By Callum Boyle

Neal Maupay mocks James Maddison after England squad omission

Football

Neal Maupay mocks James Maddison after England squad omission

By Callum Boyle

Mum sparks backlash for refusing to return her trolley at the supermarket

backlash

Mum sparks backlash for refusing to return her trolley at the supermarket

By Ryan Price

First footage of Kobbie Mainoo in England training has everyone saying the same thing

England (football)

First footage of Kobbie Mainoo in England training has everyone saying the same thing

By Callum Boyle

Six Premier League clubs forced to sell key players before end of June or face points deduction

Six Premier League clubs forced to sell key players before end of June or face points deduction

By Jacob Entwistle

MORE FROM JOE

Woman warns against putting feet on dashboard after she lost entire forehead

Woman warns against putting feet on dashboard after she lost entire forehead

By Charlie Herbert

Only one Premier League club voted to scrap VAR ahead of next season

Premier League

Only one Premier League club voted to scrap VAR ahead of next season

By Charlie Herbert

Premier League clubs vote to keep VAR next season

Premier League

Premier League clubs vote to keep VAR next season

By Charlie Herbert

How to watch every game at Euro 2024 this summer

England (football)

How to watch every game at Euro 2024 this summer

By Callum Boyle

Harry Maguire could miss Euro 2024

England (football)

Harry Maguire could miss Euro 2024

By Callum Boyle

Kim Kardashian once flew from LA to Paris just to get a slice of cheesecake

celebrity

Kim Kardashian once flew from LA to Paris just to get a slice of cheesecake

By Ryan Price

Load more stories