26th Jan 2024

BBC forced to pull Dragons’ Den episode after safety fears erupt over product that made history

Nina McLaughlin

The BBC have been forced to take down an old episode of Dragons’ Den after one of the products was recalled due to safety fears.

Giselle Boxer came on the programme, which aired on January 18, and made a massive impression on the dragons.

The 31-year-old ended up making history on the show, getting an unprecedented six offers.

However, after the episode aired, complaints about her product have caused for the episode to be pulled in its entirety.

She explained that she had been diagnosed with ME (myalgic encephalomyelitis) when she was just 26 years old, and it had changed her life.

The condition, known as chronic fatigue syndrome, causes extreme tiredness among other symptoms.

However, ME is incurable, with the NHS’ current recommended treatment focusing on CBT (cognitive behavioural therapy), as well as pain or sleep medicine and management of energy.

But what exactly did Boxer pitch that caused such a furore?

The businesswoman came into the den pitching Acu Seeds, her company that she founded after saying using a combination of “diet, acupuncture, Chinese herbs and ear seeds” helped her recover from M.E.

“Ear seeds are an ancient Chinese medicine tool, based on the principles of acupuncture, but without the needles,” she told the dragons.

“They are tiny beads, which stick onto the ear, applying pressure onto nerve endings. They send signals to the brain and body to relax the nervous system, release endorphins and naturally relieve pain.”

Boxer entered the den seeking a £50,000 investment for a 10 percent cut, but ended up giving away 12.5 percent to Steven Bartlett.

However, following the programme, backlash has hit Boxer’s claims, as medical professionals doubt the “unfounded claims” that the alternative medicine can cure ME, and criticised the BBC for showing “misleading and potentially dangerous information” on primetime TV.

An open letter from a group of charities, organised by Action for ME, said: “Given the episode in question was aired during primetime on BBC One, we worry that a larger audience will have heard this pitch which amounts to an unfounded claim that this form of alternative medicine can cure ME.”

Boxer’s company Acu Seeds has also reportedly Advertising Standards Authority over the ‘unfounded claims’

