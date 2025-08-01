BBC announces major change to weather forecasts

They announced the news yesterday

Eight years after they split up, the nation’s two most popular weather forecasters have agreed to join forces so they can bring “the most trusted and accurate weather service to everyone in the UK.”

The BBC have formed a new partnership with the Met Office to help provide radio, app, and website users with weather forecast and climate updates.

The Met Office’s credentials for providing those reliable forecast updates cannot be questioned, it is the country’s national weather service and is renowned as a world-leading institution for climate science.

This isn’t the first time the BBC and the Met Office have worked together.

The two were in partnership until 2018 before the BBC opted to instead receive weather data from Dutch MeteoGroup, now owned by US company DTN.

DTN will continue to provide the BBC with data until the official switch to the Met Office takes place later this year.

The BBC’s director general Tim Davie announced the news, saying: “The BBC’s world-renowned journalism will be working together with the Met Office’s weather and climate intelligence to turn science into stories and help everyone in the UK to make informed decisions about the weather.

“There has never been more need for trusted and impartial information to help people understand today’s weather.”

He hopes the move will help fuel “the UK’s favourite conversation” with new insights.

The Met Office have also spoken out on the new partnership, with their CEO Penny Endersby saying: “As the UK’s national weather service, we are excited to be back working closely with the BBC again.

“Together we can reach even more people with essential weather information, helping them to plan their days, stay safe when it matters and keep well-informed in our changing climate.”