Search icon

News

01st Aug 2025

BBC announces major change to weather forecasts

Sammi Minion

They announced the news yesterday

Eight years after they split up, the nation’s two most popular weather forecasters have agreed to join forces so they can bring “the most trusted and accurate weather service to everyone in the UK.”

The BBC have formed a new partnership with the Met Office to help provide radio, app, and website users with weather forecast and climate updates.

The Met Office’s credentials for providing those reliable forecast updates cannot be questioned, it is the country’s national weather service and is renowned as a world-leading institution for climate science.

This isn’t the first time the BBC and the Met Office have worked together.

The two were in partnership until 2018 before the BBC opted to instead receive weather data from Dutch MeteoGroup, now owned by US company DTN.

DTN will continue to provide the BBC with data until the official switch to the Met Office takes place later this year.

The BBC’s director general Tim Davie announced the news, saying: “The BBC’s world-renowned journalism will be working together with the Met Office’s weather and climate intelligence to turn science into stories and help everyone in the UK to make informed decisions about the weather.

“There has never been more need for trusted and impartial information to help people understand today’s weather.”

He hopes the move will help fuel “the UK’s favourite conversation” with new insights. 

The Met Office have also spoken out on the new partnership, with their CEO Penny Endersby saying: “As the UK’s national weather service, we are excited to be back working closely with the BBC again.

“Together we can reach even more people with essential weather information, helping them to plan their days, stay safe when it matters and keep well-informed in our changing climate.”

Topics:

BBC,UK,Weather

RELATED ARTICLES

Exact date Storm Floris set to batter UK with 85mph winds

Storm Floris

Exact date Storm Floris set to batter UK with 85mph winds

By Sammi Minion

‘Shining star’ actress killed in accident on way to show

Liverpool

‘Shining star’ actress killed in accident on way to show

By Sammi Minion

Aldi to become first supermarket in UK to introduce £13 rule

Aldi

Aldi to become first supermarket in UK to introduce £13 rule

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Trump orders nuclear submarines to be moved after ‘highly provocative’ comments from Russia

Trump orders nuclear submarines to be moved after ‘highly provocative’ comments from Russia

By Joseph Loftus

Brit tourist dies in Turkey after hair transplant goes wrong

Hair Transplant

Brit tourist dies in Turkey after hair transplant goes wrong

By Sammi Minion

World’s ‘oldest baby ever’ has just been born

Baby

World’s ‘oldest baby ever’ has just been born

By Erin McLaughlin

Bonnie Blue’s estranged husband reveals what he thinks of her career

Bonnie Blue

Bonnie Blue’s estranged husband reveals what he thinks of her career

By JOE

Decapitated head wrapped in tin foil handed to police

Crime

Decapitated head wrapped in tin foil handed to police

By Harry Warner

Rock star Dave Edmunds in critical condition after ‘dying in wife’s arms’

Rock

Rock star Dave Edmunds in critical condition after ‘dying in wife’s arms’

By Erin McLaughlin

Trump orders nuclear submarines to be moved after ‘highly provocative’ comments from Russia

Trump orders nuclear submarines to be moved after ‘highly provocative’ comments from Russia

By Joseph Loftus

Brit tourist dies in Turkey after hair transplant goes wrong

Hair Transplant

Brit tourist dies in Turkey after hair transplant goes wrong

By Sammi Minion

English cricket legend spotted playing with local team

English cricket legend spotted playing with local team

By Joseph Loftus

‘I resent my parents for burning through money that should be my inheritance’

Inheritance

‘I resent my parents for burning through money that should be my inheritance’

By JOE

World’s ‘oldest baby ever’ has just been born

Baby

World’s ‘oldest baby ever’ has just been born

By Erin McLaughlin

Bonnie Blue’s estranged husband reveals what he thinks of her career

Bonnie Blue

Bonnie Blue’s estranged husband reveals what he thinks of her career

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Decapitated head wrapped in tin foil handed to police

Crime

Decapitated head wrapped in tin foil handed to police

By Harry Warner

First teaser for Spider-Man 3 reveals Tom Holland’s new suit

Mavel

First teaser for Spider-Man 3 reveals Tom Holland’s new suit

By Sammi Minion

The reason why Alexander Isak is able to go awol from Newcastle training revealed amid Liverpool bid

The reason why Alexander Isak is able to go awol from Newcastle training revealed amid Liverpool bid

By Jacob Entwistle

Last McDonald’s burger sold in Iceland in 2009 still hasn’t got mould on it

Last McDonald’s burger sold in Iceland in 2009 still hasn’t got mould on it

By Nina McLaughlin

Bayern Munich player Sven Ulreich announces tragic death of six-year-old son 

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich player Sven Ulreich announces tragic death of six-year-old son 

By Sammi Minion

Latitude tickets have been released early for the 2026 edition of the festival

Affiliate

Latitude tickets have been released early for the 2026 edition of the festival

By Jonny Yates

Load more stories