Angus Cloud’s mum insists he didn’t die by suicide as she recalls his last day

Angus Cloud’s mum has spoken out in what appears like an attempt to end rumours that the Euphoria star took his own life.

Cloud, 25, was found dead at his Oakland, California, home around 11.30am Monday, having buried his dad, and “best friend”, just a week earlier.

In a Facebook post, Lisa Cloud said it is “abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world,” and that she believes his death might have been an accidental overdose of drugs.

Cloud, who shot to fame for his role as beloved drug dealer Fezco ‘Fez’ O’Neill in the HBO series, was found dead after his mother called emergency services to report a “possible overdose, call audio obtained by TMZ revealed.

Cloud’s family confirmed his death via written statement Monday, saying that “last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

References to Cloud’s mental health struggles and grief over his dad, led many to speculate that he had taken his own life.

The theory was bolstered by comments to Entertainment Tonight that the actor “had been battling severe suicidal thoughts” after he returned from Ireland where he had scattered his dad’s ashes.

Conor Hickey died in Oakland on May 18, his former rugby team announced at the time. His family travelled to his hometown to scatter his ashes in July, where – the Daily Mail reported – a family friend noted Cloud’s “fragile state” and said “he was a broken man.”

In her Facebook post, Lisa Cloud wrote that “although my son was in deep grief about his father’s untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one.”

“He was reorganising his room and placing items around the house with intent to stay a while in the home he loved,” she wrote.

“He spoke of his intent to help provide for his sisters at college, and also help his mom emotionally and financially. He did not intend to end his life.”

She added that “we may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically.”

“Social media posts have suggested his death was intentional. I want you to know that is not the case.”

According to a spokesperson with the Alameda County Coroner’s Office, Cloud’s cause of death has yet to be officially determined, they told Vanity Fair.

