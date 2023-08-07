Search icon

News

07th Aug 2023

Angus Cloud’s mum insists he didn’t die by suicide as she recalls his last day

Steve Hopkins

‘Social media posts have suggested his death was intentional. I want you to know that is not the case’

Angus Cloud’s mum has spoken out in what appears like an attempt to end rumours that the Euphoria star took his own life.

Cloud, 25, was found dead at his Oakland, California, home around 11.30am Monday, having buried his dad, and “best friend”, just a week earlier.

In a Facebook post, Lisa Cloud said it is “abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world,” and that she believes his death might have been an accidental overdose of drugs.

Cloud, who shot to fame for his role as beloved drug dealer Fezco ‘Fez’ O’Neill in the HBO series, was found dead after his mother called emergency services to report a “possible overdose, call audio obtained by TMZ revealed.

Cloud’s family confirmed his death via written statement Monday, saying that “last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

References to Cloud’s mental health struggles and grief over his dad, led many to speculate that he had taken his own life.

The theory was bolstered by comments to Entertainment Tonight that the actor “had been battling severe suicidal thoughts” after he returned from Ireland where he had scattered his dad’s ashes.

Conor Hickey died in Oakland on May 18, his former rugby team announced at the time. His family travelled to his hometown to scatter his ashes in July, where – the Daily Mail reported – a family friend noted Cloud’s “fragile state” and said “he was a broken man.”

In her Facebook post, Lisa Cloud wrote that “although my son was in deep grief about his father’s untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one.”

“He was reorganising his room and placing items around the house with intent to stay a while in the home he loved,” she wrote.

“He spoke of his intent to help provide for his sisters at college, and also help his mom emotionally and financially. He did not intend to end his life.”

She added that “we may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically.”

“Social media posts have suggested his death was intentional. I want you to know that is not the case.”

According to a spokesperson with the Alameda County Coroner’s Office, Cloud’s cause of death has yet to be officially determined, they told Vanity Fair.

Related links:

Euphoria star Angus Cloud dead aged 25

Angus Cloud posts heartbreaking message to dad days before his death age 25

‘Barbie’ surpasses $1 billion globally just 17 days after being released

Topics:

Angus Cloud,Euphoria

RELATED ARTICLES

Angus Cloud posts heartbreaking message to dad days before his death age 25

Euphoria

Angus Cloud posts heartbreaking message to dad days before his death age 25

By Steve Hopkins

Euphoria star Angus Cloud dead aged 25

Euphoria

Euphoria star Angus Cloud dead aged 25

By Steve Hopkins

Euphoria star Chloe Cherry says past porn career was ‘incredibly toxic’ and ‘so strict’

Euphoria

Euphoria star Chloe Cherry says past porn career was ‘incredibly toxic’ and ‘so strict’

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 326

Christmas

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 326

By Charlie Herbert

Police warn paedophile hunters to stop vigilantism after five arrested in Leeds

Leeds

Police warn paedophile hunters to stop vigilantism after five arrested in Leeds

By Oli Dugmore

You won’t believe this, Karens’ aren’t even the biggest complainers

complainers

You won’t believe this, Karens’ aren’t even the biggest complainers

By Charlie Herbert

Woman who threw soup over Van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’ says she would never try to damage it

Art

Woman who threw soup over Van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’ says she would never try to damage it

By Charlie Herbert

Border Force staff offered grief counselling amid mounting post traumatic stress concerns

Immigration

Border Force staff offered grief counselling amid mounting post traumatic stress concerns

By Ava Evans

Polar bear shot dead after attacking cruise ship guard in the North Pole

Polar Bears

Polar bear shot dead after attacking cruise ship guard in the North Pole

By Alan Loughnane

Mum shares ‘horrifying’ Creme Egg picture as warning to others

Mum shares ‘horrifying’ Creme Egg picture as warning to others

By George McKay

Sky to be lit up with 100 shooting stars per hour tonight

Sky to be lit up with 100 shooting stars per hour tonight

By JOE

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest delayed as thousands of fans stuck outside stadium

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest delayed as thousands of fans stuck outside stadium

By George McKay

Manchester United’s Premier League rivals set to bid for Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho

Manchester United’s Premier League rivals set to bid for Jadon Sancho

By JOE

Man United fans to protest against Mason Greenwood before Wolves clash

Manchester United

Man United fans to protest against Mason Greenwood before Wolves clash

By JOE

People are saying underrated 2011 sci-fi perfectly predicts today’s world

Films

People are saying underrated 2011 sci-fi perfectly predicts today’s world

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Wigan-based UFC fighter says Jake Paul would get destroyed in MMA

Boxing

Wigan-based UFC fighter says Jake Paul would get destroyed in MMA

By Alex Roberts

You won’t get top marks in this retro Premier League quiz

Premier League

You won’t get top marks in this retro Premier League quiz

By Robert Redmond

England will only be allowed use the official World Cup ball once before the tournament

2018 FIFA World Cup

England will only be allowed use the official World Cup ball once before the tournament

By JOE

COMMENT: Face it – Comrade Theresa is a lowkey leftie

Conservative Party

COMMENT: Face it – Comrade Theresa is a lowkey leftie

By @hrtbps

Dana White clarifies UFC’s position on Conor McGregor’s featherweight future

Conor McGregor

Dana White clarifies UFC’s position on Conor McGregor’s featherweight future

By Patrick McCarry

Kelly Cates’ hosting of Friday Night Football praised by rugby legend

Friday Night Football

Kelly Cates’ hosting of Friday Night Football praised by rugby legend

By Niall McIntyre

Load more stories