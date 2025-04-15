Search icon

News

15th Apr 2025

Andrew Tate to face UK trial in 2027 accused of abusing four women in ‘first case of its kind’

Dan Seddon

The controversial figure has denied all allegations.

Andrew Tate will face a groundbreaking civil trial in two years’ time.

High Court judge Richard Armstrong announced today (April 15) that four women are “seeking damages likely to reach six figures” after accusing Tate of physical and sexual abuse.

Two of the claimants were intimately connected to the 38-year-old influencer, while the other pair were employed at his online webcam firm between 2013 and 2015 (when the allegations are said to have taken place).

Tate, who denies all allegations, is said to have grabbed one of the girls by the throat before assaulting her with a belt and sticking a gun in her face.

“You’re going to do as I say or there’ll be hell to pay,” he allegedly told her.

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA – OCTOBER 15: Andrew Tate (right) checks his phone next to his brother Tristan Tate in the Court of Appeal on October 15, 2024 in Bucharest, Romania. Social Media Influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan are appearing in court to appeal a decision to proceed with their trial on charges of rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to exploit women. The Tate brothers were arrested on December 29, 2022, alongside Georgiana Naghel and Luana Radu as part of an investigation into human trafficking and rape. (Photo by Andrei Pungovschi/Getty Images)

The court heard that a trial could be held in early 2027 and may last for three weeks.

Meanwhile, Tate’s lawyer Vanessa Marshall KC revealed that her charge intends to give evidence in his defence and will call on around 11 witnesses.

“He denies ever threatening anyone with a firearm, engaging in non-consensual acts or subjecting any individual to physical or psychological harm,” previously said the defendant’s representative. “These are civil claims, brought years after the alleged events and following a CPS decision not to pursue criminal charges. It is deeply troubling that such graphic and one-sided accounts are being publicised before any judicial assessment has taken place. Mr Tate will defend himself vigorously and remains confident the truth will prevail.”

Anne Studd KD, who legally represents the women, highlighted how the trial will mark the “first occasion” coercive control gets brought before the High Court to decide whether or not it amounts to intentional harm under English law.

Topics:

Andrew Tate,Crime,Sexual Abuse,sexual assault

RELATED ARTICLES

Police force blocks white applicants to boost diversity

Crime

Police force blocks white applicants to boost diversity

By Dan Seddon

Girl, 13, and boy, 15, found guilty of manslaughter of 80-year-old man

Crime

Girl, 13, and boy, 15, found guilty of manslaughter of 80-year-old man

By Joseph Loftus

Prime Video has re-added one of the tensest thriller movies of the 21st century

Crime

Prime Video has re-added one of the tensest thriller movies of the 21st century

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Barclays offering mortgages with £0 deposit and thousands of Brits are eligible

Banking

Barclays offering mortgages with £0 deposit and thousands of Brits are eligible

By Dan Seddon

Blackburn Rovers’ position on appointing Wayne Rooney revealed after fresh links emerge

Blackburn Rovers’ position on appointing Wayne Rooney revealed after fresh links emerge

By Harry Warner

X Factor star Danny Dearden dies aged 34

sensitive

X Factor star Danny Dearden dies aged 34

By Nina McLaughlin

‘Japanese Baba Vanga’ predicts major disaster to happen in next three months

‘Japanese Baba Vanga’ predicts major disaster to happen in next three months

By Ava Keady

One of the bestselling games of all time is now available to download for free

One of the bestselling games of all time is now available to download for free

By Ava Keady

AI reveals ‘real face of Jesus’ after generating image based on the Shroud of Turin

AI

AI reveals ‘real face of Jesus’ after generating image based on the Shroud of Turin

By Dan Seddon

Premier League manager set to reject Spurs and stay at current club

Football

Premier League manager set to reject Spurs and stay at current club

By Harry Warner

Barclays offering mortgages with £0 deposit and thousands of Brits are eligible

Banking

Barclays offering mortgages with £0 deposit and thousands of Brits are eligible

By Dan Seddon

One of 2024’s scariest movies is finally available to stream at home

One of 2024’s scariest movies is finally available to stream at home

By Stephen Porzio

Blackburn Rovers’ position on appointing Wayne Rooney revealed after fresh links emerge

Blackburn Rovers’ position on appointing Wayne Rooney revealed after fresh links emerge

By Harry Warner

X Factor star Danny Dearden dies aged 34

sensitive

X Factor star Danny Dearden dies aged 34

By Nina McLaughlin

‘Japanese Baba Vanga’ predicts major disaster to happen in next three months

‘Japanese Baba Vanga’ predicts major disaster to happen in next three months

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM JOE

One of the greatest Western movies of all time is on TV tonight

Movies On TV

One of the greatest Western movies of all time is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Man United ‘identify replacement’ for Andre Onana

Football

Man United ‘identify replacement’ for Andre Onana

By Harry Warner

Netflix has just released a new Stranger Things film

Netflix

Netflix has just released a new Stranger Things film

By Stephen Porzio

Netflix users threaten to cancel their subscriptions over extremely X-rated series

Enertainment

Netflix users threaten to cancel their subscriptions over extremely X-rated series

By JOE

Gin and tonics can help relieve hay fever symptoms, science says

Alcohol

Gin and tonics can help relieve hay fever symptoms, science says

By JOE

One of the bestselling games of all time is now available to download for free

One of the bestselling games of all time is now available to download for free

By Ava Keady

Load more stories