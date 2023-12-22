Andrew Tate not allowed to travel back to UK to visit ill mother

‘Rejected’

Andrew Tate has been banned from travelling to the UK after pleading with the Romanian state to be granted time away to visit his sick mother.

Tate first tweeted about the incident on December 21 when he wrote that his mother had suffered a heart attack.

He tweeted: “My mother has had a heart attack and is in hospital. I am going to court tomorrow to request an emergency visit to London.”

He followed up the tweet with another post today (December 22) confirming that his request had been shut down.

He wrote: “Rejected. The Romanian state decided she must be alone at Christmas, if she is alive. There is no innocent until proven guilty in Romania.”

Tate, as well as his brother Tristan, were previously banned from leaving Romania where they live while they face rape and human trafficking charges.

The pair have strongly denied the allegations.

A Tate spokesperson said that the two brothers had “maintained an impeccable record of adhering to all restrictions and have never violated any regulations.”

The spokesperson claims this record affirms their “commitment to compliance and proving that they are not a flight risk”.

They added: “Despite this, the decision delivered by the court has left us disheartened.”

The brothers are accused of tricking seven women into sexual exploitation on promises of a relationship or marriage. This technique has been labelled the “lover boy method”.

Andrew Tate has repeatedly claimed that prosecutors have no evidence against him and that the case is a political conspiracy designed to silence him.