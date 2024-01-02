Search icon

02nd Jan 2024

Ana Ofelia Murguía, voice of great-grandmother Mama Coco, dies aged 90

Nina McLaughlin

Legendary actress Ana Ofelia Murguía has died aged 90 years old

Murguía played a pivotal role in the 2017 Disney movie Coco.

Set during the Day of the Dead festival, Murguía’s character played a key part in the film.

One of the most touching moments from the movie is when great-grandmother Mama Coco sings Remember Me along with her great-grandson Miguel.

Although in her later years she became best known for her work on Coco, in which she voiced great-grandmother Mama Coco, the actress enjoyed a long and successful career in Mexican cinema.

Regarded as a star of the Golden Age of Mexican Cinema, Murguía starred in films such as The Queen of the Night. In 2011, she was awarded the Golden Ariel award, which recognises lifetime achievement in Mexican cinema.

“With deep sadness we regret the sensitive death of the leading actress Ana Ofelia Murguía, who was part of the stable cast of the National Theater Company of Mexico, and whose artistic career was vital for the performing arts of Mexico,” Mexico’s National Institute of Fine Arts and Literature said.

They added that her career was her career was “vital for the performing arts of Mexico.”

Fans have flocked to social media to share their sadness at Murguía’s passing.

“May her soul rest in peace… She was special,” one person wrote.

A second said: “May her soul rest in peace She did remarkable performance as a great-grandmother Mama Coco.”

A third put: “RIP. Legit the best Disney movie to date.”

