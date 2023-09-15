Man dies after being attacked by two dogs in Staffordshire

A man has been arrested

A man has died after being attacked by two dogs in Staffordshire.

Police said that the man was bitten by two dogs in Stonnall, Staffordshire on Thursday afternoon.

While the dogs were attacking the man, a number of people tried to get the dogs off of him and were eventually able to free the man, containing one dog outside, and one dog inside the owner’s flat.

Sadly, however, the man has since died from his injuries.

A 30-year-old man from the Lichfield area has been arrested on suspicion of having dogs dangerously out of control.

The attack, which occurred at around 3.15pm yesterday (September 14) afternoon, took place close to a nearby primary school which was subsequently locked down.

In a statement yesterday, Staffordshire Police said: “A number of people helped to try and get the dogs off the man and contained one of the dogs outside. The other was contained within the owner’s flat.”

A West Midlands ambulance service spokesman said: “Upon arrival we found a man who had sustained multiple life-threatening injuries and was in a critical condition.”

The victim was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham where he has since been confirmed dead.

An investigation is currently ongoing to establish the dog’s breed.

