Search icon

News

31st Oct 2025

Amazon to block ‘dodgy’ Fire TV Stick apps from today in new major global crackdown

Harry Warner

It’s the first time ever Amazon has taken this action

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Amazon are to start blocking ‘dodgy’ Fire TV Stick apps from today in a new major global crackdown.

The initiative comes as part of a new update to sticks that will block a number of illegal applications which give people access to pirated content.

While Amazon have long had illegal apps banned from its official Appstore for years, people have been able to circumvent these blocks by “side-loading” apps onto Fire Sticks.

However, the tech-giant has confirmed to The Sun that, for the first time, certain side-loaded apps are set to be blocked from the Appstore.

An Amazon spokesperson told The Sun: “Piracy is illegal, and we’ve always worked to block it from our Appstore.

“Through an expanded program led by the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE), a global coalition fighting digital piracy, we’ll now block apps identified as providing access to pirated content, including those downloaded from outside our Appstore.

“This builds on our ongoing efforts to support creators and protect customers, as piracy can also expose users to malware, viruses, and fraud.”

The Fire Stick will still legally be able to stream TV from official apps such as Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video.

Because the apps will be blocked at a device level, even VPNs won’t be able to sneak the illegal apps through.

However, Amazon did tell The Sun that side-loading will not be completely blocked, with some apps still allowed to be downloaded in this way as only those identified as providing access to pirated content will stop working.

The crackdown is reportedly global.

This latest update comes in the wake of the introduction of the release of a new Amazon Fire TV Stick, which uses an in-house Amazon system called Vega, will prevent hackers from downloading illegal apps that are used to stream the content.

James Bore, a cybersecurity expert, told the Metro: “It’s going to cause a problem for the people who create these apps.”

However, Bore insisted people will now switch to non-Amazon devices.

“People are just going to switch to non-Amazon devices, as this will only prevent those specific devices from being used for illegal streaming.”

Topics:

amazon fire stick,dodgy stick,Fire sticks,Football,News,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

QUIZ: Obscure Chelsea and Spurs players from the 2010s

Chelsea

QUIZ: Obscure Chelsea and Spurs players from the 2010s

By Sammi Minion

Keir Starmer releases statement on former Prince Andrew after royal stripped of titles

government

Keir Starmer releases statement on former Prince Andrew after royal stripped of titles

By Harry Warner

Millions of Brits face travel chaos as Ryanair introduce major new rule

Aviation

Millions of Brits face travel chaos as Ryanair introduce major new rule

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Immigration not an important local issue for most people, poll finds

Headline

Immigration not an important local issue for most people, poll finds

By Charlie Herbert

What the former Prince Andrew will now be known as after being stripped of all titles

Andrew Mountbatten

What the former Prince Andrew will now be known as after being stripped of all titles

By Harry Warner

Prince Andrew to lose ‘prince’ title and move out of Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew to lose ‘prince’ title and move out of Royal Lodge

By Harry Warner

One dead and three injured after helicopter crashes in UK

One dead and three injured after helicopter crashes in UK

By Joseph Loftus

EXCLUSIVE: Joe Thomas breaks silence on The Inbetweeners reboot

Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Joe Thomas breaks silence on The Inbetweeners reboot

By Harry Warner

Jockey Tommie Jakes dies aged 19

Jockey Tommie Jakes dies aged 19

By Joseph Loftus

Betfair Sign Up Offer: Get 50/1 on any goal to be scored in Liverpool v Aston Villa

Betting

Betfair Sign Up Offer: Get 50/1 on any goal to be scored in Liverpool v Aston Villa

By JOE

Mum warns watching Hocus Pocus will ‘unleash Hell’ on your children

Entertainment

Mum warns watching Hocus Pocus will ‘unleash Hell’ on your children

By Charlie Herbert

Immigration not an important local issue for most people, poll finds

Headline

Immigration not an important local issue for most people, poll finds

By Charlie Herbert

Premier League player quits at 26 in pursuit of new career

Football

Premier League player quits at 26 in pursuit of new career

By Sammi Minion

Interpol and Bloc Party announce co-headline UK and European tour for 2026

bloc party

Interpol and Bloc Party announce co-headline UK and European tour for 2026

By Jonny Yates

Lily Allen ticket prices revealed for her 2026 UK tour dates

Affiliate

Lily Allen ticket prices revealed for her 2026 UK tour dates

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

What the former Prince Andrew will now be known as after being stripped of all titles

Andrew Mountbatten

What the former Prince Andrew will now be known as after being stripped of all titles

By Harry Warner

Prince Andrew to lose ‘prince’ title and move out of Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew to lose ‘prince’ title and move out of Royal Lodge

By Harry Warner

Shoppers are only just realising what SPAR actually stands for

Food

Shoppers are only just realising what SPAR actually stands for

By Joseph Loftus

The Premier League GW 10: Follow all the action here

Football

The Premier League GW 10: Follow all the action here

By Sammi Minion

Only Fools And Horses episode was ‘banned from being aired ever again’

Only Fools and Horses

Only Fools And Horses episode was ‘banned from being aired ever again’

By JOE

One dead and three injured after helicopter crashes in UK

One dead and three injured after helicopter crashes in UK

By Joseph Loftus

Load more stories