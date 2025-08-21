Search icon

21st Aug 2025

Amazon launches new ultra-cheap shopping section to rival Shein and Temu

Jonny Yates

Amazon launches new ultra-cheap shopping section to rival Shein and Temu

Everything is less than £20

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Amazon has rolled out its new ‘Haul’ shopping service to rival the likes of Shein and Temu.

The online marketplace has introduced the section to offer shoppers thousands of products for £20 or less, with the majority under £10.

The newly launched platform features low-priced products across multiple categories including fashion, home, and lifestyle on the Amazon website and app.

After launching in the US last year, the Haul section is now available in the UK, with some products for as little as £1.

The service is also offering free delivery on orders over £15, plus you can get an extra 5% off if you spend £30.

However, it’s worth noting Amazon says orders through Haul will arrive in “two weeks or less” so you may face longer shipping times than you’d normally expect.

Some of the deals on offer currently include a travel duffel bag for £4.06, and a small crossbody bag for £2.70.

The Amazon Haul section is available on desktop and via the app.

It officially rolled out earlier this week and shoppers are already snapping up some bargains.

One shared on the Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK group on Facebook that they had got £36 worth of items reduced to £9 in the sale.

Another person said they’d managed to get £107.99 worth of items for just £21.60.

A third shopper wrote: “I’ve just got £64 worth of stuff for £12!!!”

And another said: “Ordered the other day. 24 items for around £20!”

You can find out more about how Amazon Haul works and how to shop below.

How does Amazon Haul work?

Amazon Haul is available through the Amazon Shopping app and on desktop. Customers can find it by searching “Haul” in the search bar, and navigating to Amazon Haul from the main menu icon.

It has its own shopping experience, search, basket, and checkout, so customers can build up a ‘haul’ of items at low prices. Just shop in the Haul section and add your items to your basket to then checkout.

Amazon Haul offers free delivery on orders over £15, or a standard delivery charge of £2.99 on orders below £15.

Customers can also take advantage of extra savings available, including 5% off orders over £50, and 10% off orders over £75.

Topics:

Affiliate,Amazon,temu

