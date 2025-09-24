‘Amazing’ mini dehumidifier keeps damp away during winter – and it’s just £1

‘Excellent value for money’

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

If you want to avoid damp in your home during the winter months, then shoppers have discovered this affordable fix.

They’re mini dehumidifiers that can get rid of damp and mould in even the smallest spaces around the house.

These dehumidifiers are much cheaper than plug-in, pricier ones, with a set of 12 priced at £13.49 – working out at just over £1 each.

They’re a helpful solution to damp caused by condensation around windows, and can also be placed in the likes of laundry rooms and wardrobes thanks to its small size.

They work by taking moisture from the air, which soaks into the beads and collects as water at the bottom.

Each dehumidifier can hold up to 500ml, lasting 3-5 weeks depending how much moisture there is, but with 12 replacements, it could end up as an entire year’s supply.

So they can be placed on windowsills to collect condensations, in wardrobes to avoid damp or mouldy clothes, and bathrooms to reduce humidity.

They’re a cheap solution to avoid damp, which can cause damage to walls and household items, which can end up being an expensive fix.

Shoppers have said the product is ‘excellent value for money’.

They’re a popular choice among shoppers, thanks to their effectiveness and affordability. The dehumidifiers have been given a rating of 4.5 stars from customers who have tried and tested them.

One customer said in their five star review: “Really good for damp houses, you will be amazed about how much moisture they suck up.”

They went on to add: “Great product that I have scattered around my basement and and ground floor to stop damp/mould.”

Another said: “This product is brilliant for keeping condensation away from windows in the cold months.”

While a third wrote: “I have used this product many times before and have always been impressed by how much water they extract.”

Somebody else said they “are great for those smaller places that may be affected by internal condensation – such as kitchen cupboards”.

Others said the dehumidifiers help “me keep my flat free from mould and dampness” and that they’re “excellent value for money”.

To shop the dehumidifier set with a 12 pack priced at £13.49 head to Amazon here.

If you want a dehumidifier that works for the whole room, then you can get a larger one, with a 1.3L water tank that reduces condensation, avoid damp and remove moisture from the air.





