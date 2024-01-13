Search icon

13th Jan 2024

Aldi issues warning as sell-out £35 heated airer returns to middle aisle

Nina McLaughlin

Aldi shoppers, you need to be quick

The supermarket has issued a warning to its shoppers that its beloved £35 heated airer is set to make a return to the middle aisle.

The airer is one of the shop’s most lusted-after items, as it always sells out whenever it comes back into the store.

So, if you’re looking to nab one for yourself, you better be quick.

The Aldi Heated Airer will be on sale as a Specialbuy from Tuesday, January 16.

Last time it was available in November, it sold out nationwide within a week.

But why is this heated airer so special, I hear you ask.

Well, first of all, it is perfect for this time of year when attempting to dry laundry without the aid of a dryer is a rather tricky task.

Rather than turning the heating on for your whole home, the airer allows all its heat to be focused on just your drying laundry, helping to minimise your energy bills.

It features 18 heated tubes that heat up once plugged in, and costs just £34.99.

The retailer is also set to sell an upright version this time round too, which will set you back £79.99.

