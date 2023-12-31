Search icon

News

31st Dec 2023

Alastair Stewart says wife has to dress him in heartbreaking dementia update

Nina McLaughlin

Veteran newsreader Alastair Stewart has issued a heartbreaking update

The 71-year-old admitted that he “can’t be trusted” to dress himself properly, in particular when it comes to putting on a tie or a pair of shoes.

Stewart, who was the UK’s longest-running news presenter, married his wife Sally back in 1978. The pair have four children together.

“If he is looking for a piece of paper, he will go through every drawer, every cupboard,” Sally said of her husband in an interview with MailOnline.

“A room he has been in will look like a bomb site. He’s also incredibly impatient with devices and appliances…his reaction is, ‘Buy a new one, now’,” she added.

Alastair opened up about the challenges to their relationship, and the adjustments they have had to make as she acts as his carer.

“I find it depressing that she is reduced to the diary-checker, the carer,” he shared.

“I mean, before we went out last night she had to check I had the right shoes on the right feet. I can’t just jump in the car and go to the corner shop. Depression is the bigger challenge than fear.”

He also opened up about the origins of his diagnosis, revealing that he first began to feel “a bit discombobulated” at the beginning of 2023.

“I wasn’t becoming forgetful but things like doing your shoelaces properly – that’s how I wear these lovely moccasins now – making sure your tie was straight, remembering that the call time for your programme is four o’clock and not five o’clock, not turning up early or late, and stuff like that.

“I said ‘I’m really worried I might have dementia, early onset dementia.'”

He continued: “I had a scan and it was like a scene from Casualty or Emergency Ward 10, because the results came back and I had indeed had a series of minor strokes that are called infarct strokes.

“Not the big one … it’s like peppershots. The cumulative effect of that was that I had a diagnosis of early onset vascular dementia.”

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Gary Neville rips into Man United over ‘worrying’ Antony decision

Antony

Gary Neville rips into Man United over ‘worrying’ Antony decision

By Callum Boyle

Man who ‘spent £10,000 trying to become a dog’ attempts agility course with surprising results

Man who ‘spent £10,000 trying to become a dog’ attempts agility course with surprising results

By JOE

The reason footballers cut holes in their socks before matches

Football

The reason footballers cut holes in their socks before matches

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Family pull son out of school after he’s told to remove American flags from his truck

America

Family pull son out of school after he’s told to remove American flags from his truck

By Steve Hopkins

Vaccine passports for shops and pubs are ‘under consideration’ says Dominic Raab

dominic raab

Vaccine passports for shops and pubs are ‘under consideration’ says Dominic Raab

By Wil Jones

Mum spends £85 on a ‘Grinch visit’ for him to trash house and pour juice on son

Christmas

Mum spends £85 on a ‘Grinch visit’ for him to trash house and pour juice on son

By Charlie Herbert

VIDEO: Hugh Jackman rescues swimmers from rough waters on popular tourist beach

Australia

VIDEO: Hugh Jackman rescues swimmers from rough waters on popular tourist beach

By Cian Murray

Two hardcore women became the first to pass the US Army’s Elite Ranger fitness test

Fitness & health

Two hardcore women became the first to pass the US Army’s Elite Ranger fitness test

By Ben Kenyon

Apple Music removes Kanye West’s Essentials Playlist

Adidas

Apple Music removes Kanye West’s Essentials Playlist

By Steve Hopkins

JOE’s 12 Days of Christmas quiz: day 9

12 days of christmas quiz

JOE’s 12 Days of Christmas quiz: day 9

By Charlie Herbert

Baba Vanga has made some horrifying predictions for 2024

baba vanga

Baba Vanga has made some horrifying predictions for 2024

By JOE

Premier League star ‘faces police investigation after calling apartment block concierge the N-word twice

Football

Premier League star ‘faces police investigation after calling apartment block concierge the N-word twice

By Callum Boyle

Gary Anderson stands up for Luke Littler after newspaper picture controversy

Gary Anderson stands up for Luke Littler after newspaper picture controversy

By Patrick McCarry

The Full Monty actor Tom Wilkinson has died

The Full Monty actor Tom Wilkinson has died

By Joseph Loftus

ChatGPT invented a fifth Beatle but nobody can spot the fake

ChatGPT invented a fifth Beatle but nobody can spot the fake

By Ryan Grace

MORE FROM JOE

Roy Keane questions Man United’s failing transfer policy (Video)

Ed Woodward

Roy Keane questions Man United’s failing transfer policy (Video)

By Nooruddean Choudry

Keir Starmer gives brutal assessment of Boris Johnson’s legacy

Alastair Campbell

Keir Starmer gives brutal assessment of Boris Johnson’s legacy

By Jack Peat

Did Adnan Januzaj just throw some serious shade on someone at Manchester United?

Adnan Januzaj

Did Adnan Januzaj just throw some serious shade on someone at Manchester United?

By Wil Jones

Real Madrid protest “deeply unjust” transfer ban

Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid protest “deeply unjust” transfer ban

By Robert Redmond

Carlos Queiroz: Man United have been cocking up ever since Fergie left

Carlos Quieroz

Carlos Queiroz: Man United have been cocking up ever since Fergie left

By JOE

Some male viewers are struggling to cope with TWO women on SSN at the SAME time

Anna Woolhouse

Some male viewers are struggling to cope with TWO women on SSN at the SAME time

By Nooruddean Choudry

Load more stories