Actress Carrie Bernans rushed to hospital and ‘unable to walk’ after being hit by car

Warning: Graphic Content

Marvel actress Carrie Bernans has been rushed to hospital after being seriously injured following a hit-and-run in New York City.

The 29-year-old stuntwoman was injured and left “unable to walk” after a driver crashed into the outdoor area of a restaurant in Manhattan.

Bernans, who starred in the movie Black Panther, has recently welcomed her first child into the world.

Thankfully, the infant was not present during the horror crash which took place in the midst of a police pursuit.

It’s been reported that Bernans has broken several bones and is currently unable to walk but is in a stable condition.

On Instagram, Carrie’s mum shared a series of photos and updates about her daughter.

She wrote: “She’s still in so much pain and can’t answer calls at this time, but appreciate the messages. This was a traumatic incident. Please keep Carrie in your thoughts and prayers. She’s in so much pain but healing.

“She was involved in a traumatic incident in NYC where a man, early 40s was trying to escape a hit and run and ran into multiple cars before hitting a food stand that her friend & her were walking near. It ended up knocking her unconscious and pended her under the stand. She was under it unaware of what was happening.

“She have a few broken bones, fractures, & chipped teeth but thanking God that she’s alive.”

The post concluded writing: “Thank you to all the first responders, police, strangers, my friend Katherine, family & friends who’s helped her.

“*P.S., her son was not there. He was safe in a warm hotel room with family. And thank you to all who reached out.”

Let’s hope Carrie can make a full recovery and get back to acting in the near future.