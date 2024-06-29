Search icon

News

29th Jun 2024

Activists lower Vladimir Putin banner behind Nigel Farage as he gives a speech

Callum Boyle

Nigel Farage

Farage once said Putin was the leader ‘he admired most’

Nigel Farage’s latest election rally was disturbed by a group of activists who unveiled a picture of Russian leader Vladimir Putin while he gave a speech.

Farage was speaking in front of an audience when the banner which had ‘I love Nigel Farage’ alongside a picture of Putin giving a thumbs up.

The Reform UK leader initially didn’t spot the banner until it had been fully unveiled but was incensed – as were the rest of the audience – and called for it to be taken down.

Farage a long-term admirer of Putin

The activists behind the stunt were ‘Led by Donkeys’ – a group who have claimed responsibility on several other pieces of art holding the conservative government accountable.

Their motive behind this performance comes in the wake of Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak calling out their rival for claiming that west provoked Putin into giving the orders for Russia to launch a full-scale invasion on Ukraine.

During an earlier BBC Panorama interview, Farage said the war was “of course” Putin’s fault but claimed the expansion of the EU and Nato had given him a reason to tell the Russian people “they’re coming for us again”.

He’s also previously stated that Putin is the leader “he admired most”.

Responding to those accusations, Farage said: “I said I disliked him as a person, but I admired him as a political operator because he’s managed to take control of running Russia.

“We provoked this war. It’s, you know, of course it’s his fault – he’s used what we’ve done as an excuse.”

Topics:

Nigel Farage,Politics,Russia,Vladimir Putin

RELATED ARTICLES

Tory MP receives ringing endorsement from badge-wearing MILF hunter

General Election

Tory MP receives ringing endorsement from badge-wearing MILF hunter

By Jack Peat

Nigel Farage’s website hacked and now plays ‘Milkshake’ by Kelis

Kelis

Nigel Farage’s website hacked and now plays ‘Milkshake’ by Kelis

By Jack Peat

Woman is so sick of immigration she is considering moving to another country

Channel 4

Woman is so sick of immigration she is considering moving to another country

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Man United make contact with Matthijs De Ligt ahead of potential move

Man United make contact with Matthijs De Ligt ahead of potential move

By Jacob Entwistle

People baffled after finding out the mystery behind Wetherspoons’ red plates

Britain

People baffled after finding out the mystery behind Wetherspoons’ red plates

By Ryan Price

Fans baffled by video of Eric Cantona walking goat on a dog lead through UK town

Eric Cantona

Fans baffled by video of Eric Cantona walking goat on a dog lead through UK town

By Harry Warner

The crowdsurfing inflatable migrant boat at Glastonbury was actually a Banksy artwork

Banksy

The crowdsurfing inflatable migrant boat at Glastonbury was actually a Banksy artwork

By Ryan Price

Airbnb owner finds tiny home on his land with man living inside

Airbnb

Airbnb owner finds tiny home on his land with man living inside

By Nina McLaughlin

Woman immediately pulls out of buying first home after spotting ‘huge red flag’ in garden

bamboo

Woman immediately pulls out of buying first home after spotting ‘huge red flag’ in garden

By Charlie Herbert

Fans want ITV to change their mind on Clive Tyldesley after commentating on final game

Clive Tyldesley

Fans want ITV to change their mind on Clive Tyldesley after commentating on final game

By Callum Boyle

Fans think Granit Xhaka has developed into ‘one of the best midfielders in the world’

Fans think Granit Xhaka has developed into ‘one of the best midfielders in the world’

By Jacob Entwistle

England will face Switzerland in Euro 2024 quarter finals if they beat Slovakia

England (football)

England will face Switzerland in Euro 2024 quarter finals if they beat Slovakia

By Callum Boyle

Man United make contact with Matthijs De Ligt ahead of potential move

Man United make contact with Matthijs De Ligt ahead of potential move

By Jacob Entwistle

Antiques Roadshow guest refuses to sell gold watch after expert issues warning over valuation

Antiques Roadshow

Antiques Roadshow guest refuses to sell gold watch after expert issues warning over valuation

By Ryan Price

People rave over ‘new Dubai’ holiday destination that you can fly to for just £86

Dubai

People rave over ‘new Dubai’ holiday destination that you can fly to for just £86

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Elton John confirms he will never tour again

Elton John

Elton John confirms he will never tour again

By Ryan Price

Georgian billionaire announces ridiculous reward for national team if they beat Spain

Georgian billionaire announces ridiculous reward for national team if they beat Spain

By Jacob Entwistle

People baffled after finding out the mystery behind Wetherspoons’ red plates

Britain

People baffled after finding out the mystery behind Wetherspoons’ red plates

By Ryan Price

Sir Jim Ratcliffe says the big six should have more rights than the rest of the Premier League

Football

Sir Jim Ratcliffe says the big six should have more rights than the rest of the Premier League

By Callum Boyle

‘Outnumbered’ child star who played Karen Brockman now unrecognisable aged 23

outnumbered

‘Outnumbered’ child star who played Karen Brockman now unrecognisable aged 23

By Charlie Herbert

Tiny European city that’s just like being in a Disney film has £3.80 pints and £34 return flights

Disney

Tiny European city that’s just like being in a Disney film has £3.80 pints and £34 return flights

By Ryan Price

Load more stories