Search icon

News

09th Jun 2024

90-year-old Apollo 8 astronaut killed in plane crash

Ryan Price

He was a key part of the 1968 mission to the Moon.

Apollo 8 astronaut Bill Anders has died tragically at the age of 90 in a plane crash off the western coast of the US.

Anders, who took one of the most iconic photographs ever taken in outer space, died when the small aircraft he was flying crashed into the sea off the coast of Washington state.

The news was confirmed by the legendary astronaut’s son, Greg, who told KING5 News in Seattle: “The family is devastated. He was a great pilot. He will be missed.”

Officials said that Anders’ plane crashed at around 11:40PDT (19:40BST).

The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said the 90-year-old was flying a Beechcraft A A 45 – also known as a T-34. The agency said that the plane crashed about 80ft (25m) from the coast of Jones Island.

Anders was a lunar module pilot on the Apollo 8 mission of 1968, and took the iconic Earthrise photograph – one of the most memorable and inspirational images of Earth from space.

A view of the Earth beyond the lunar horizon, taken from the Apollo 8 spacecraft while in orbit around the Moon, by crewmember Bill Anders, 24th December 1968. (Photo by Space Frontiers/Getty Images)

Taken on Christmas Eve, the picture shows the planet rising above the horizon from the barren lunar surface.

The image is widely credited with motivating the global environmental movement and leading to the creation of Earth Day, an annual event to promote activism and awareness of caring for the planet.

A statement Anders made about the snap when back on earth is considered one of the great quotes in NASA history.

He said: “We came all this way to explore the Moon, and the most important thing that we discovered was the Earth.”

Anders also served as the backup pilot to the Apollo 11 mission, that led to the first Moon landing on July 20, 1969.

Following Anders’ retirement from the space programme in 1969, the former astronaut largely worked in the aerospace industry for several decades.

He also served as US Ambassador to Norway for a year in the 1970s.

Related Links:

Nasa shares video of what it’s like to fall into a black hole

NASA has found ‘sign of life’ on Mars

NASA shares remarkable new photo of ‘Christmas tree’ star cluster

Footage behind ‘most terrifying photo’ ever taken in space is a scenario out of people’s nightmares

Topics:

Astronaut,Death,Nasa,News,Plane Crash

RELATED ARTICLES

Disneyland employee dies in tragic ‘backstage accident’

Accident

Disneyland employee dies in tragic ‘backstage accident’

By Ryan Price

Michael Mosley’s wife releases statement after body found on Greek island

Missing

Michael Mosley’s wife releases statement after body found on Greek island

By JOE

Woman shares haunting final selfie before being murdered on date

Murder

Woman shares haunting final selfie before being murdered on date

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Liverpool legend Alan Hansen ‘seriously ill’ in hospital

Liverpool legend Alan Hansen ‘seriously ill’ in hospital

By Joseph Loftus

Man who found body of Dr Michael Mosley speaks out

BBC

Man who found body of Dr Michael Mosley speaks out

By Ryan Price

Body found in search for missing TV doctor Michael Mosley

Missing

Body found in search for missing TV doctor Michael Mosley

By Ryan Price

Graeme Souness claims Gareth Southgate hasn’t picked ‘England’s best goalkeeper’ for Euro 2024

England (football)

Graeme Souness claims Gareth Southgate hasn’t picked ‘England’s best goalkeeper’ for Euro 2024

By Callum Boyle

Thousands of bikers celebrate the life of Dave Myers

Cancer

Thousands of bikers celebrate the life of Dave Myers

By Ryan Price

Newcastle launch £16m bid for future England international

Newcastle launch £16m bid for future England international

By Jacob Entwistle

Liverpool legend Alan Hansen ‘seriously ill’ in hospital

Liverpool legend Alan Hansen ‘seriously ill’ in hospital

By Joseph Loftus

Netflix series can be watched in any order and will completely change the way you view story

Netflix

Netflix series can be watched in any order and will completely change the way you view story

By JOE

Details revealed of ‘secret meeting’ between Thomas Tuchel and Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Erik Ten Hag

Details revealed of ‘secret meeting’ between Thomas Tuchel and Sir Jim Ratcliffe

By Ryan Price

Quentin Tarantino vowed never to give his mum a penny of his film director fortune for ‘petty’ reason

Entertainment

Quentin Tarantino vowed never to give his mum a penny of his film director fortune for ‘petty’ reason

By Ryan Price

Man who found body of Dr Michael Mosley speaks out

BBC

Man who found body of Dr Michael Mosley speaks out

By Ryan Price

Body found in search for missing TV doctor Michael Mosley

Missing

Body found in search for missing TV doctor Michael Mosley

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

People are confused about what the ‘H’ In Jesus H. Christ actually stands for

Catholic Church

People are confused about what the ‘H’ In Jesus H. Christ actually stands for

By Ryan Price

Graeme Souness claims Gareth Southgate hasn’t picked ‘England’s best goalkeeper’ for Euro 2024

England (football)

Graeme Souness claims Gareth Southgate hasn’t picked ‘England’s best goalkeeper’ for Euro 2024

By Callum Boyle

Fans convinced Trent Alexander-Arnold will start at Euros after shirt number revealed

Fans convinced Trent Alexander-Arnold will start at Euros after shirt number revealed

By Jacob Entwistle

Doctor Who airs first same-sex kiss in show’s entire run

BBC

Doctor Who airs first same-sex kiss in show’s entire run

By Ryan Price

Rugby league pays emotional tribute to Rob Burrow before Challenge Cup final

Challenge Cup final

Rugby league pays emotional tribute to Rob Burrow before Challenge Cup final

By Callum Boyle

Thousands of bikers celebrate the life of Dave Myers

Cancer

Thousands of bikers celebrate the life of Dave Myers

By Ryan Price

Load more stories