Search icon

News

11th Dec 2023

12-billion-year-old body of water discovered floating in space

Nina McLaughlin

A ginormous discovery has been made

Scientists have discovered the largest known body of water in the entire universe just floating off somewhere in space.

The reservoir of water is also the furthest away the substance has ever been found.

It has been estimated that there is 140 trillion times the amount of liquid flying about than there is water in the whole of the Earth’s oceans.

However, don’t think that you will be able to go on a nice day out to see this mysterious space lake anytime soon, as it is a whopping 30 billion trillion miles away.

It is also located in the vicinity of a quasar, which are one of the scariest types of black holes out there.

Scientists saw the quasar flinging water vapour around the black hole across a region of hundreds of light-years. Considering a light-year is around six trillion miles, it’s pretty evident as to why this body of water is more than on the whole of our planet!

The discovery was made by scientists from Caltech, who found that the resevoir came from a time when the universe was 1.6 billion years old. To put that into context, the universe is now nearly 14 billion years old.

 “The environment around this quasar is unique in that it’s producing this huge mass of water,” said Matt Bradford of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL)

“It’s another demonstration that water is pervasive throughout the universe, even at the very earliest times.”

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Shocking moment Turkish football club president punches referee on the pitch

Turkey

Shocking moment Turkish football club president punches referee on the pitch

By Charlie Herbert

Tragic story of child star who went on to commit brutal murder

Crime

Tragic story of child star who went on to commit brutal murder

By Charlie Herbert

I’m A Celeb fans stunned after hearing Sam Thompson’s actual name

I'm A Celeb

I’m A Celeb fans stunned after hearing Sam Thompson’s actual name

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Shaggy hatches plot to defeat ISIS

ISIS

Shaggy hatches plot to defeat ISIS

By Tom Victor

Prince Andrew’s £1.5m loan ‘paid off by firms linked to Tory donor’

bank

Prince Andrew’s £1.5m loan ‘paid off by firms linked to Tory donor’

By Kieran Galpin

Teacher creates ingenious exam question to find cheaters and catches 14 students

Cheaters

Teacher creates ingenious exam question to find cheaters and catches 14 students

By Kieran Galpin

Anti-lockdown reaction: Debunking the 5G Covid-19 conspiracy protests

Conspiracy Theories

Anti-lockdown reaction: Debunking the 5G Covid-19 conspiracy protests

By JOE

Watch Obama rip into Trump and Hillary, joke about Prince George, and then do an epic mic drop

Barack Obama

Watch Obama rip into Trump and Hillary, joke about Prince George, and then do an epic mic drop

By Cathy Donohue

Covid-infected Donald Trump removes mask before bizarre White House statement

Coronavirus

Covid-infected Donald Trump removes mask before bizarre White House statement

By Wayne Farry

MAFS couple spark rumours that they are back together as fans spot ‘huge’ clue

MAFS couple spark rumours that they are back together as fans spot ‘huge’ clue

By Nina McLaughlin

NHS staff working over Christmas can get free meals and rides from Uber and Uber Eats

Christmas

NHS staff working over Christmas can get free meals and rides from Uber and Uber Eats

By Callum Boyle

Man United hit with double illness blow on eve of Bayern Munich game

Champions League

Man United hit with double illness blow on eve of Bayern Munich game

By Callum Boyle

‘Fish and a rice cake’ guy recreates meme 17 years on

Fish and a rice cake

‘Fish and a rice cake’ guy recreates meme 17 years on

By Callum Boyle

People can’t believe Sean Paul doesn’t actually say ‘Sean de Paul’ in his songs

People can’t believe Sean Paul doesn’t actually say ‘Sean de Paul’ in his songs

By Callum Boyle

Plane passenger sparks outrage after putting his bare foot on armrest in front

flight etiquette

Plane passenger sparks outrage after putting his bare foot on armrest in front

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

The new Ireland away jersey is an absolute beaut

Euro 2016

The new Ireland away jersey is an absolute beaut

By Conor Heneghan

Man United’s pursuit of Napoli midfielder gathers pace as agents arrive for talks

Jorginho

Man United’s pursuit of Napoli midfielder gathers pace as agents arrive for talks

By Reuben Pinder

Jamie Carragher couldn’t be happier that Mario Balotelli is leaving (video)

Brendan Rodgers

Jamie Carragher couldn’t be happier that Mario Balotelli is leaving (video)

By JOE

Mac Miller was so much more than Ariana Grande’s ex, so cut that sh*t out

ariana grande

Mac Miller was so much more than Ariana Grande’s ex, so cut that sh*t out

By Will Lavin

Father who upgraded to first class without family confronted by wife mid-flight for talking to other women

flying

Father who upgraded to first class without family confronted by wife mid-flight for talking to other women

By Steve Hopkins

Liverpool airport offer Cristiano Ronaldo escape route out of Man United

Cristiano Ronaldo

Liverpool airport offer Cristiano Ronaldo escape route out of Man United

By Callum Boyle

Load more stories